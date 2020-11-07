Telagana CM flays NDA govt for not extending fin assistance to state following heavy rains

Criticising the NDA government at the Centre for allegedly not extending any financial assistance to the state following the recent heavy rains, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday said it was once again proved that the Centre only makes empty promises but not take any action. It was highly regrettable that help has not been extended even when a city like Hyderabad suffered heavy losses, he said.

"CM KCR said it was once again proved that the Centre makes empty promises and does not take any action. Despite heavy losses incurred by the state due heavy rains and floods, the Centre's attitude is exposed as it failed to release even a single rupee as assistance in this regard," an official release said.

Rao made the comments during a meeting with officials on the state's financial situation following the COVID-19 pandemic. The finance officials claimed not even a paisa has been received from the Centre towards rehabilitation measures after the heavy rains and flooding, it said.

The officials said the chief minister had written to the Prime Minister that preliminary estimates put the losses at Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 1,350 crore towards immediate relief was sought. The President, Vice President and the PM have expressed shock over the heavy rains and floods and spoke to the CM and inquired about the situation, the officials said.

"The Central team also visited the state and assessed the situation. After all this, we have expected some assistance from the Centre. But as on date, not even a single rupee is released," the release quoted the officials as having briefed the chief minister.

The state government had said on October 19 that as many as 70 people died in rain-related incidents. Meanwhile, finance officials told Rao the overall loss in revenue to the state in 2020-21 due to the impact of COVID-19 would be to the tune of Rs 52,750 crore in 2020-21.

The officials suggested that it is necessary to make changes and amendments to the state budget for 2020-21 in view of the sharp fall in the revenues, it said. The officials explained to Rao about the fall in revenues and also the considerable decrease of the state's share in Central taxes, according to the release.

Since there will be a shortfall of Rs 52,750 crore in the state's overall income, Rao instructed the officials to fix priorities and prepare financial management plan accordingly, it added.