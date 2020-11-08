Working on aviation fuel from Gadchiroli bamboo plan: Gadkari
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said he was working on an idea to set up a refinery for production of aviation fuel from bamboo grown in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. Gadkari was speaking at the inauguration of an "Atmanirbhar Bharat' assistance office here. "I am planning to set up a bio-refinery for production of aviation fuel.PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-11-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 16:41 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said he was working on an idea to set up a refinery for production of aviation fuel from bamboo grown in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. Gadkari was speaking at the inauguration of an "Atmanirbhar Bharat' assistance office here.
"I am planning to set up a bio-refinery for production of aviation fuel. The bamboo for this will be sourced from Gadchiroli district. I have begun work on this and in two to three years, I will show you flights running on this bio fuel," he said at the inauguration event. He said the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was aimed at making India a happy, progressive, prosperous nation.
He said the country needed Antyodaya, a concept of Bharatiya Jana Sangh co-founder Deen Dayal Upadhyay, which spoke of welfare reaching the last man. Gadkari asked public representatives to initiate small programmes in Nagpur district to create self-employment chances for at least 10,000 people over the next two years.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Nitin Gadkari
- Gadkari
- Atmanirbhar Bharat'
- Gadchiroli
- Deen Dayal
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates U N Mehta Paediatric Heart Hospital in Ahmedabad, Kisan Suryoday Yojana, and Asia's longest temple ropeway on mount Girnar via video-link.
NPAs not worth of vermiculture preserved at NHAI needs to be weeded out: Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stones of nine NH projects in Tripura
Gadkari to lay foundation stone of Rs 2,752-cr highway projects in Tripura on Tuesday
Nitin Gadkari inaugurates NHAI's new building in Nagpur, says the authority needs reforms