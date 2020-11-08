Left Menu
Development News Edition

First plane with Israeli tourists lands in UAE after deal

The first flight carrying Israeli tourists to the United Arab Emirates landed Sunday in the city-state of Dubai, the latest sign of the normalisation deal reached between the two nations. FlyDubai flight No. FZ8194 landed at Dubai International Airport just after 5:40 p.m., bringing the tourists to the skyscraper-studded city after a roughly three-hour trip.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 08-11-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 19:49 IST
First plane with Israeli tourists lands in UAE after deal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The first flight carrying Israeli tourists to the United Arab Emirates landed Sunday in the city-state of Dubai, the latest sign of the normalisation deal reached between the two nations. FlyDubai flight No. FZ8194 landed at Dubai International Airport just after 5:40 p.m., bringing the tourists to the skyscraper-studded city after a roughly three-hour trip. The low-cost carrier had sent one of its Boeing 737s to Ben-Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv earlier Sunday morning to pick up the passengers.

The flight flew across Saudi Arabia and then over the waters of the Persian Gulf to reach the UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms also home to Abu Dhabi. The arrival of tourists comes as Dubai in particular tries to revive its vital tourism industry amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The UAE and Israel have agreed to launch regular commercial flights between their countries soon, while other recent flights have carried business and governmental delegations.

FlyDubai plans to begin its flights to Tel Aviv later this month. The airline said described Sunday's flight as a "charter" for the incoming tourists. It comes as Israel and the UAE, which had maintained covert contacts for years, brought their diplomatic relationship out into the open. It signed a normalization deal with Israel alongside Bahrain at a White House ceremony in September, making them the third and fourth Arab nations to currently have peace with Israel.

But while Egypt and Jordan earlier signed peace deals, the UAE has said it anticipates having a "warm" peace with Israel. The Emirates also hopes the deal with aid its efforts to purchase advanced F-35 fighter jets from the US. The deals also unite three nations that remain suspicious of Iran. However, the agreements did not address the decades-long conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, who view the pacts as a stab in the back from their fellow Arabs and a betrayal of their cause for a Palestinian state. The agreements, which were seen as a foreign policy win for President Donald Trump ahead of the Nov. 3 election, now face the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SocGen to announce 650 job cuts in France, Les Echos reports

French bank Societe Generale is set to cut 650 jobs in France, mainly in its investment banking division, French business newspaper Les Echos reported on Sunday. The bank is to announce the cuts on Monday after meeting union representatives...

UP Animal Husbandry scam: Another key accomplice held

The UP STF has arrested the son of a senior Rajasthan Congress leader for allegedly duping an Indore businessman of Rs Rs 9.72 crore on the pretext of awarding him a tender of the UP animal husbandry department. The Uttar Pradesh Special Ta...

Ahmedabad sees 185 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; 199 recover

Ahmedabad in Gujarat reported 185 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the districts tally to 43,923, while two deaths raised the toll to 1,934, an official said. While the city limits accounted for 165 new cases, the number of people discharge...

Delhi minister stresses on eradicating malnutrition

Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Sunday stressed the need to take utmost precaution in distribution of nutritious items to beneficiaries of Anganwadi scheme amid the coronavirus pandemic. The women and child development minister said t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020