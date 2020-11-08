DC beat SRH by 17 runs to reach their maiden IPL final

Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs in the second Qualifier to reach their maiden final in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday

Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians in the summit clash on Tuesday

Brief Score: Delhi Capitals: 189 for 3 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 78, Marcus Stoinis 38, Shimron Hetmyer 42 not out; Rashid Khan 1/26). Sunrisers Hyderabad: 172 for 8 in 20 overs (Kane Williamson 67, Abdul Samad 33; Kagiso Rabada 4/29, Marcus Stoinis 3/26).