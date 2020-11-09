PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 9

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- The United Kingdom barely met demand for crucial medicines at the peak of COVID-19 pandemic and that the government must act to safeguard supplies, as it grapples with a second coronavirus wave and Brexit, according to drug manufacturers. - Deutsche Bank AG rejected a request by the European Central Bank to suspend key parts of its leveraged finance operations regarding concerns that the German lender was not properly monitoring risk in that area, according to people familiar with the matter.

- Scottish Widows plans to dump company investments worth at least 440 mln pound that fail to meet its environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)