PRSI Dehradun Chapter announces launch of the book 'Bharat Ki NavinRashtriya Shiksha Niti 2020: Navyug Ka Abhinandan'

Minister of Education, Indian Government, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', announced the launch of the book, 'Bharat Ki NavinRashtriya Shiksha Niti 2020

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 13:01 IST
PRSI Dehradun Chapter announces launch of the book 'Bharat Ki NavinRashtraya Shiksha Niti 2020: Navyug Ka Abhinandan'.

New Delhi [India], 9 November (ANI/ SRV Media): Minister of Education, Indian Government, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', announced the launch of the book, 'Bharat Ki NavinRashtriya Shiksha Niti 2020: Navyug Ka Abhinandan', compiled by PRSI. The book is based on the new National Education Policy 2020 and was launched in the presence of Amit Pokhriyal, Chairman, PRSI (Dehradun Chapter), Dr Ajit Pathak, President PRSI; Anil Sati, Secretary, PRSI; Nivedita Banerjee, Secretary General, PRSI and a few other eminent personalities from the education field who were present virtually.

The book is available in 2 languages, Hindi and English and has been documented after conducting intensive study and research. "We have been in the PR industry for more than 60 years and have about 3000 PR Professionals associated with us. It gives us an immense pleasure to see such diverse ideas come together in the form of a book. This book is a perfect depiction of modern and innovative thinking," said Akash Sharma, Executive Member, PRSI, Dehradun Chapter.

"The multiple perspectives put across by eminent educationalists not only enlightens us on the new policies but also helps us envision our learning paths for future generations. The new NEP is so multidisciplinary in nature that many foreign universities are also trying to adapt to this new system and it certainly is a proud moment for us Indians," Akash Sharma added. 'Bharat kinavinrashtriyashikshaniti 2020: Navyug ka Abhinandan' is a book that talks of the key takeaways from the new National Education Policy that was approved by the Union Cabinet of India on 29th July 2020.

The book consists of different articles, opinion pieces and views on the new policies and their implications on students and institutions of learning. Various Chancellors, Governors, Bureaucrats and Educationalists have contributed quotes on the same and shared their thoughts on how the new reforms will benefit the education system of our country. However, the major contribution towards this book was by Amit Pokhariyal, Anil Sati, and Akash Sharma. The National Education Policy was first introduced in 1968, followed by a few changes in 1986 which were done by Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, respectively.

The new NEP has been released after 34yrs and this book gives detailed insights on how this significant shift will boost the education system not just in India but also in other countries. For more details, visit: http://prsidehradun.com/index1.php

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ SRV Media)

