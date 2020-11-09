IIT alumnus launches Mission 10k Khushiyan to provide educational play boxes to 10,000 children

Anthill Creations - a not-for-profit organization dedicated to bringing play for all age groups of children - has launched 'Mission 10k Khushiyan' campaign aimed to deliver 10,000 educational play boxes to provide underprivileged children opportunities to learn via structured games. "We have been working in sustainable play-scapes for 3 years. With the pandemic bringing education, learning, and most importantly - play, to a standstill what children have missed out the most is the collaborative nature of holistic development," said Pooja Rai, CEO of Anthill Creations and alumnus of IIT KGP, while speaking about the crowdfunding campaign.

"'Play-in-a-box' was designed keeping in mind the importance and role of 'play' in a child's formative years. Since children cannot come out to play, through this box, we want to take the play to every child so they can continue learning, keep the spark and curiosity alive, and can keep evolving, innovating, and creating in their safe space with a box they call their own," she added. The crowdfunding campaign has been supported by organizations like Salesforce and partners like Bal Utsav and Makkala Jagriti, which has led to the delivery of 1,000 playboxes to children across 8 government schools.

The aim of Mission 10k Khushiyan is to be able to deliver 10,000 such playboxes to children to keep their play-based learning continued as they face financial, social, and educational impediments in the pandemic. "We took this box to different communities to understand better and know if this is what calls out to them and alas, that sweet simple smile on a child's face gave us an affirmation that it most certainly did," Pooja further added.

The NGO is looking for donors who can support the cause and help children lead holistically enriched lives in these tough times. One can support the campaign here: milaap.org/fundraisers/support-mission10k. #Mission10kKhushiyan is an initiative to provide educational play boxes to 10,000 children for their holistic development, without dependency on digital mediums.