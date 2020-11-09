Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIT alumnus launches Mission 10k Khushiyan to provide educational play boxes to 10,000 children

Anthill Creations - a not-for-profit organization dedicated to bringing play for all age groups of children - has launched 'Mission 10k Khushiyan' campaign aimed to deliver 10,000 educational play boxes to provide underprivileged children opportunities to learn via structured games.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 09-11-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 15:12 IST
IIT alumnus launches Mission 10k Khushiyan to provide educational play boxes to 10,000 children
Pooja Rai, the Founder of Anthill Creations, started Anthill Creations in 2017. Image Credit: ANI

Anthill Creations - a not-for-profit organization dedicated to bringing play for all age groups of children - has launched 'Mission 10k Khushiyan' campaign aimed to deliver 10,000 educational play boxes to provide underprivileged children opportunities to learn via structured games. "We have been working in sustainable play-scapes for 3 years. With the pandemic bringing education, learning, and most importantly - play, to a standstill what children have missed out the most is the collaborative nature of holistic development," said Pooja Rai, CEO of Anthill Creations and alumnus of IIT KGP, while speaking about the crowdfunding campaign.

"'Play-in-a-box' was designed keeping in mind the importance and role of 'play' in a child's formative years. Since children cannot come out to play, through this box, we want to take the play to every child so they can continue learning, keep the spark and curiosity alive, and can keep evolving, innovating, and creating in their safe space with a box they call their own," she added. The crowdfunding campaign has been supported by organizations like Salesforce and partners like Bal Utsav and Makkala Jagriti, which has led to the delivery of 1,000 playboxes to children across 8 government schools.

The aim of Mission 10k Khushiyan is to be able to deliver 10,000 such playboxes to children to keep their play-based learning continued as they face financial, social, and educational impediments in the pandemic. "We took this box to different communities to understand better and know if this is what calls out to them and alas, that sweet simple smile on a child's face gave us an affirmation that it most certainly did," Pooja further added.

The NGO is looking for donors who can support the cause and help children lead holistically enriched lives in these tough times. One can support the campaign here: milaap.org/fundraisers/support-mission10k. #Mission10kKhushiyan is an initiative to provide educational play boxes to 10,000 children for their holistic development, without dependency on digital mediums.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Fifty pc jump in home isolation cases in 2 weeks; containment zones count up by 32 per cent

As the national capital reels under the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of patients under home isolation in Delhi has mounted to 24,723, a rise of 50 per cent in the last two weeks, while the containment zones count has expa...

Sterling hits nine-week high overnight; steadies before next Brexit talks

Sterling edged up in early London trading on Monday after reaching a nine-week high versus the dollar overnight, as Democrat Joe Bidens victory in the U.S. presidential elections saw global markets at new highs and riskier currencies gainin...

SA transitioning from relief to recovery after battling COVID-19: President

After months of battling the COVID-19 pandemic, President Cyril Ramaphosa says the country is now transitioning from relief to recovery.Writing in this weeks edition of his newsletter, the President said when the National State of Disaster ...

China holds off on sending congratulations to Biden

China, which has held off on congratulating U.S. presidential election winner Joe Biden even as leaders of other countries have done so, said on Monday it would follow custom in responding to the result.Democrat Biden clinched enough states...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020