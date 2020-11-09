Samvaad Institute of speech and hearing starts Bachelor of Audiology and Speech Language Pathology

Left Menu
ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 09-11-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 15:12 IST
Samvaad Institute. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 9 (ANI/PNN): Samvaad Institute of speech and hearing is affiliated to the Bangalore Central University and is recognized by the Rehabilitation Council of India, announces admission to its Bachelor of Audiology and Speech Language Pathology (BASLP) course. This degree in allied health is an upcoming field with very good job opportunities both in India and across the world. The Application forms are available on at http://samvaadinstitute.org/. Samvaad Institute also has a fully equipped diagnostic facility for diagnosis and Specialized Clinics for children with Autism, ADHD, Stuttering, recipients of Cochlear Implants and for patients with language issues after a stroke (aphasia). Clinical tie ups with government hospitals and special schools ensure good clinical experience.

The Samvaad Institute of Speech and Hearing was established in 2005 by Radhika Poovayya, Speech Language Pathologist and US board certified behaviour analyst. She has vast professional, clinical and teaching experience. She is the recipient of the Rotary Community Service Award in 2016. She was also chosen as the Times interact Emerging icon in Health care in 2019. She also is the founder of Samvaad center for speech and ABA therapy, which has 3 centers in Bangalore and one international center in Cambodia. "The objective of Samvaad Institute of Speech and Hearing is threefold. One, to provide academic programs that is, the BASLP and the Masters program in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology. Secondly, to offer clinical services for people with speech and hearing disabilities. And third, was to increase public awareness in the field of speech and hearing" said Radhika Poovayya, Founder and Director of Samvaad Institute. She added "When we are dealing with people with disabilities, we believe that they deserve the best treatment and Samvaad has tied up with Universities in the US to keep updated on the latest developments in the field of rehabilitation of speech and hearing disabilities.

"I started the institute to contribute towards manpower development in this field as there is a shortage of professionals in the country. With improved awareness that people with disability can be integrated back in society,the demand for speech-language pathologist and audiologist had increased in India and there was only one college in Bangalore at that time. The field of speech-language pathology and audiology is young in India. However in the past 15 years, the job scenario has improved tremendously and Jobs have opened up in private sectors all over the country and all students get well placed with weeks of graduating" Added Radhika.

Students with science background in the 12th standard can apply .The BASLP is a 3 years course work with 1-year internship. The total seats available is 30. The course has the duration of 6 semesters plus one year internship. Once the BASLP is completed, you can advance your career by signing up for MASLP. It is a 2 years course spanning 4 semesters.. Online classes are being offered until the travel restrictions are lifted. The biggest advantage of getting admission in Samvaad is the guaranteed Job placement anywhere in the world. For more detailed information, check out http://samvaadinstitute.org/. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ PNN)

