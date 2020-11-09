DilGoriye song featuring the gorgeous Rhea Saggu to be out soon

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI/Media Dekho): Believe it or not, there's something oddly satisfying about Punjabi music. These songs soothe as well as ignite our inner senses. Well, the lovers of Punjabi music are soon going to have another reason to rejoice with an upcoming, scintillating song called, DilGoriye featuring Rhea Saggu and Akshay Shokeen.

Delhi based model and actor Rhea Saggu is all set to sizzle in the upcoming music video called "DilGoriye". The album collectively will be released by Viacom India and Zee Music Company. For the video, the Delhi-beauty has been paired with Akshay Shokeen, who is also the lead singer for the album. Shokeen already has a huge fan following in the audience of Haryana and Punjab.

Rhea who has roots from Delhi, is a professional model who is making her official debut with this album. The award-winning models has been doing many fashion shows and winning beauty pageants since her early college days. It's her confidence and beauty, that brought Rhea to the modelling industry. However, her parents were a little apprehensive about Rhea entering the world of fashion and fame. It took much of convincing on Rhea's part to finally make her parents agree to her dreams and modelling ambitions. And once they did, there's was no one stopping her.

That was it, she finally started taking her baby steps in the modelling world. Multiple auditions, aplenty photoshoots and a couple of sleepless nights - and there she was, Rhea, ready to face the camera and the world. Rhea Saggu has recently done a photo shoot with Haryana fame Vicky Kajla, who will be seen in some projects soon. Rhea says that she had a lot of fun shooting for the first web-series of her acting career.

The web-series is however yet remain to be released and is in its post-production phase. Rhea has also been a calendar girl of Fitnglam magazine and did a shoot in Dubai for its 2019 and 2020 calendar shoot editions. The shoot is managed by Mediapreneur Vijay Singh and Sanjeev Jain. For the video, Rhea will be styled by Delhi-based celebrity fashion stylists, Sanya and Anshula, who have also styled Rhea for the Dubai shoot. The amazing video will have the voice of AkshayShokeen, who rose to fame be as the famous "jaat" singer of Haryana. The song is composed by renowned rapper RanjitOye and beautiful lyrics for the song is given by Guru.

Directed by MukeshK S Ahir, the song is sure to touch the hearts of Punjabi music fans across in the country and abroad. The Assistant Director of DilGoriye album is Kishan Solanki. The song is being produced Dev Gupta and Poonam Ahir who left no stone unturned to make this album a memorable one. The much-awaited video is soon to be out as per the recent announcement made through Zee Music Company's official Instagram page.

Rhea found a great supporter in her father, Gurmeet Singh Saggu, as she gradually started working. Unfortunately, he passed away last month - just before the release of her song. Rhea says it was her father's dream to see her debut and she believes he would be somehow watching her succeed from the heaven and still bless her. No wonder Rhea who has multiple projects in her hand already, is surely going to be a household name sooner than she expects.

With so much anticipation for the video already, it will be interesting to see howis it received by the viewers on all the platforms. Well, only the time will tell! This story is provided by Media Dekho. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Media Dekho)