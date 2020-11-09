Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brexit Britain faces 5 to 10 year COVID recovery, Sorrell says

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 16:41 IST
Brexit Britain faces 5 to 10 year COVID recovery, Sorrell says

Britain could take five to 10 years to properly recover from the pandemic because the COVID-19 financial hit will sap the economy of the firepower it needs to rebuild for Brexit, advertising supremo Martin Sorrell said on Monday. Britain has recorded the worst death toll in Europe and the deepest economic contraction of any leading G7 nation from the coronavirus, forcing it to pump more than 200 billion pounds ($263 billion) into the economy to keep it afloat.

It is now preparing to finally leave the European Union on December 31, and is yet to secure a future trade deal. "It is going to take a long time for the UK to recover unfortunately," Sorrell, the founder of the world's biggest advertising company WPP and one of the longest serving chief executives of British listed companies, told Reuters.

"It's going to be a tough 5 to 10 years, we're going to be 5 to 10 years before the economy fully recovers from the Brexit withdrawal and the industrial changes that will need to take place, to re-skill, to re-educate, to invest in the necessary infrastructure." The United Kingdom left the EU in January but the sides are now trying to clinch a deal that would govern nearly 1 trillion dollars in annual trade before informal membership - known as the transition period - ends at the end of the year.

Even with a deal, importers and exporters will face delays at borders in the first months of next year as they adapt to the need for paperwork to trade with Europe, a level of friction that could threaten their role in regional supply chains. Sorrell, now the head of a new digital and data ad group S4 Capital, said the country needed to embark on a new programme of investment not just in physical infrastructure but in 5G capacity and technology skills.

This was becoming more important, he said, after the pandemic forced companies to accelerate digital strategies. S4 Capital posted third-quarter organic gross profit growth of 23% on Monday, helped by companies in consumer goods and healthcare transforming into digital businesses.

He is more bullish on the recovery chances of the United States, led by its tech giants, and of Asia Pacific. "I think western Europe is going to have more challenges," he said. Ahead of the Brexit deadline, many company executives have criticised the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson for failing to engage with business and give companies enough time to prepare for the biggest change to trade in more than 45 years.

Sorrell, who founded WPP during the premiership of Margaret Thatcher and has sat on many government-business councils in his time, said the criticism was justified as long as people acknowledged just how difficult the current situation was. ($1 = 0.7610 pounds)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Biden to launch COVID-19 task forcePresident-elect Joe Biden will convene a coronavirus task force on Monday to examine the No. 1 problem confronting him when he takes office in Ja...

WHO chief looks forward to working "very closely" with Biden team

The World Health Organization chief welcomed efforts on Monday to strengthen the Geneva-based body through reform and said that it was looking forward to working closely with the administration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden. We welcome ...

Saffron bowl may soon expand to North East of India

The saffron bowl, which was so far confined to Kashmir, may soon expand to the North East of India. Plants from seeds transported from Kashmir to Sikkim and acclimatized there are now flowering in Yangyang in the Southern part of the North-...

Maha farm relief for rains: Rs 2.3k cr disbursal order issued

The Maharashtra government on Monday issued an order to release the first installment of almost Rs 2,300 crore of the Rs 10,000 crore compensation earmarked for farmers hit by crop damage due to heavy rains between June and October. Chief M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020