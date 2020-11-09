Left Menu
Mirraw to Pep-up your Festivities with Vibrant Ethnic Wear

The festive season has commenced but is it really a celebration without cultural intricacies, especially the ethnic attire, sarees and suits!? Mirraw, an e-commerce platform for ethnic wear, is back with its latest festive collection.

Updated: 09-11-2020 17:15 IST
Reconnect with the roots of Indian heritage with Mirraw this festive season. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): The festive season has commenced but is it really a celebration without cultural intricacies, especially the ethnic attire, sarees and suits!? Mirraw, an e-commerce platform for ethnic wear, is back with its latest festive collection. The celebrations include massive discounts going as high as 60-80 per cent off and are going to pep up your festive season like none other. Promoting India's iconic garment over the years, with a customer base of over five million customers across the globe, Mirraw is growing multifold and has already crossed the hundred crore mark until the date.

The festive celebrations are all set to bring the world's best ethnic designs to people's doorstep. Mirraw is passionately focusing on serving the customers with handpicked designs in ethnic jewellery, apparel, accessories, and more. The company is based out of Fort, Mumbai, and envisions to bring forth the artistry of saree designing and curating along with other products for its patrons. It provides fabrics in silk, linen, various forms of khadi, and variations of tussar silk sarees. Associated with nearly 15,000 vendors across the country, Mirraw is known to source its products from the domestic markets, which further empowers the local artisans whilst making Mirraw support the Make in India initiative.

The company started with the vision of making saree a fashion statement, especially in the global market. The brand was founded by Shailesh Jain and Anup Nair in 2011, who are both computer engineering batchmates from VJTI, bringing their technical expertise to the world of retail. Ever since its inception, the company boasts of a great fan following in India, US, and Europe and has been striving to match the expectations of people to the best of its abilities. Aspiring to be the largest and most trusted brand to deliver Indian ethnic experience to the world, Mirraw is on its way to create new skies of success whilst serving its customers with an array of one-of-its-kind products.

Top brands such as Satrani, MF Next Com, Shaily, Even, Abhiyuthan, Hangup, Vastramay, Sukkhi, Priyaasi, Mimosa, Zoeyams, Shree, Libas, Kid1, Sole House will offer offering happy-to-buy prices and deliver the best trends to the patrons. "Indian festivities make the country come to life and strengthen the roots of our centuries-old rich culture and heritage. Mirraw intends to bring forth the essence of India with its festive collection and introduce the latest designs created by the best creative minds in the industry. The festival celebrations are on and we would like to contribute in making it a vibrant sequence of events as we offer exceptional products at affordable prices," said Anup Nair, Co-founder, Mirraw, while commenting on the festival.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

