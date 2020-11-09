Left Menu
Aloke Singh takes charge as Air India Express CEO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 17:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Aloke Singh took the charge as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Air India Express at its headquarters in Kochi on Monday. "He brings three decades of diverse experience in air transport and travel, with leadership roles in Air India, Alliance Air and a Gulf-based national carrier," according to a statement by Air India Express.

Air India Express is a wholly-owned subsidiary of disinvestment-bound Air India. Before taking on the current assignment at Air India Express, Singh was associated with an aviation consulting firm CAPA in Delhi.

Air India Express has around 24 B737-800 aircraft in its fleet.

