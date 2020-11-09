Left Menu
Development News Edition

Industries suffer Rs 22,000 crore loss due to suspension of goods trains: Punjab minister

Amid the ongoing protests by farmers over the three central farm laws, Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Sunder Sham Arora on Monday claimed that industries in the state have suffered financial loss of Rs 22,000 crore because of the suspension of goods trains.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-11-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 18:27 IST
Industries suffer Rs 22,000 crore loss due to suspension of goods trains: Punjab minister

Amid the ongoing protests by farmers over the three central farm laws, Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Sunder Sham Arora on Monday claimed that industries in the state have suffered financial loss of Rs 22,000 crore because of the suspension of goods trains. The Railways had declined to resume goods trains in Punjab, saying it would either operate both freight and passenger trains or none due to the protests.

Arora appealed to Railways Minister Piyush Goyal to immediately resume operation of freight trains in the state. “The industry in Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Mandi Gobindgarh has suffered a loss of Rs 22,000 crore,” Arora said here while pointing towards the adverse impact of the suspension of freight trains in the state.

Industry representatives are meeting him and apprising him of problems being faced by them due to suspension of trains, he said. Arora said the figure of loss being quoted has been provided by the industry representatives.

He further said 13,500 containers, which were carrying goods, remain stuck at Dhandari Kalan dry port in Ludhiana as the trains are not operating. “The industry is facing huge losses. If such a situation remains, the industry will not have money to pay even salaries to its employees,” the minister said.

Arora said the iron and steel industry has been forced to bear an additional cost of transportation for bringing raw material from other states. “The price of iron and steel material at present is Rs 4 per kg higher than that in other states. In such a situation, why would buyers place an order from here,” he asked.

The minister also lashed out at the Centre for adopting a “vindictive attitude” towards Punjab. “I do not know what the Centre has in its mind. But they are discriminating against Punjab,” he said.

Train services in Punjab were initially suspended from September 24 when farmers started their “rail roko” agitation against the central laws. Goods trains had resumed briefly after farmer unions on October 21 had announced exempting them from their "rail roko" stir but the Railways suspended them again, saying farmers are still blocking the tracks.

Ludhiana-based industrialist S C Ralhan said the credibility of the industry was at stake besides the financial losses. “The damage to the industry is irreparable,” said Ralhan, who is also former president of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

He said the transaction cost of the industry has gone up manifold with containers laden with goods being sent through trucks due to suspension of trains. “Our foreign buyers are also fed up with the delay in shipment of goods and now they have started saying that they will look at sourcing goods from other places,” said Ralhan.

Nearly all the industrial verticals including bicycle and bicycle parts, textile, hand tools, automobile parts, steel, machine tools, etc., are facing dearth of raw material in the wake of non-operational goods trains, the industry representatives said. Apart from this, the state industry is also unable to ship finished and ready-made goods for exports as containers have got stuck at ports because of suspension of goods trains.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer and BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine is over 90% effective

Pfizer Inc said on Monday its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90 effective, a major victory in the fight against a pandemic that has killed more than a million people, battered the worlds economy and upended daily life. Pfizer a...

Etihad warns pilots of immediate job cuts as pandemic crisis continues

Abu Dhabis Etihad Airways has warned pilots of immediate compulsory layoffs this week as demand for air travel fails to recover as quickly as expected from the coronavirus crisis. The warning in a letter to pilots, seen by Reuters, comes a ...

Leicester City reacted well to adversity this season: James Justin

After securing a win over Wolves, Leicester Citys James Justin praised the teams performance and said that his side has shown this season that they react well to adversity. Leicester City defeated Wolves 1-0 in the Premier League here on Su...

Need to strictly enforce laws, SOPs to minimize air pollution: Air quality management panel

The newly-constituted Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas on Monday stressed on the need for enforcing existing laws, directions and standard operating procedures to minimize air pollution on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020