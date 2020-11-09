Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow hit all-time highs as vaccine moves step closer

Oil prices surged more than 8% and U.S. Treasuries sold off after U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said data from the large-scale trial of their vaccine showed it was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19. With Joe Biden's clinching over the weekend of a tightly-fought presidential election also fuelling gains, the blue-chip Dow surged as much as 5.7%.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 22:47 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow hit all-time highs as vaccine moves step closer

The S&P 500 and the Dow hit record highs on Monday as the first successful data from a late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial spurred hopes of the economy recovering quickly from a year of pandemic-driven crisis. Oil prices surged more than 8% and U.S. Treasuries sold off after U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said data from the large-scale trial of their vaccine showed it was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19.

With Joe Biden's clinching over the weekend of a tightly-fought presidential election also fuelling gains, the blue-chip Dow surged as much as 5.7%. The companies hit hardest by months of travel bans and lockdowns soared. Boeing Co jumped 13%, while airlines and cruise line operators were trading between 13% and 30% higher.

Pfizer and BioNTech said they had found no serious safety concerns so far and expected to seek U.S. emergency use authorization later this month. "This (news) is extremely important and should give the market confidence that Pfizer's candidate offers a breakthrough in terms of reaching herd immunity at some point next year," said Robin Winkler, strategist at Deutsche Bank Research.

By 11:34 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1,106.02 points, or 3.88%, the S&P 500 had gained 100.30 points or 2.85%, while the Russell 2000 small-cap index surged 5.2% to an all-time high. The S&P energy index was on course for its best day since April, while bank shares, often seen as a proxy for the broader economy, jumped about 10.8%.

In contrast, shares in technology and other companies seen as "stay-at-home" winners in the pandemic were lower or gaining less. Netflix Inc fell 4.4% and Amazon.com Inc 1.9%, while Zoom Video which and Exercise bike maker Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O> plunged about 13%, limiting the tech-heavy Nasdaq's gains to 1.18%.

World stocks hit a record high earlier in the day and the dollar remained weak as expectations of better global trade ties and more monetary stimulus under President-elect Biden lifted demand for risky assets. Treasury yields had fallen last week on expectations that Biden would win the White House, but the Senate would be controlled by Republicans, potentially stifling a fiscal stimulus package and putting the onus back on the Federal Reserve.

Biogen Inc slumped about 30% as a panel of experts to the U.S. health regulator voted against the drugmaker experiment Alzheimer's treatment. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners 4.8-to-1 on the NYSE and 3-to-1 on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 138 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 219 new highs and 11 new lows.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Ukrainian president, several top officials contract coronavirus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and two top presidential and government officials have tested positive for the coronavirus, presidential and government offices said on Monday. The head of state is feeling well and will continue to p...

Argentina pushes bill to give Congress control over foreign debt, IMF deals

Argentinas Ministry of Economy said on Monday it would send a bill to Congress that would establish the legislature as the final approver of agreements with the International Monetary Fund IMF and the issuance of new foreign debt.The South ...

FTSE 100 soars to near 3-month high on vaccine optimism

Londons FTSE 100 jumped to a near three-month high on Monday as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine bolstered hopes of a swift economic recovery, with investors also cheering Democrat Joe Bidens U.S. election victory. The blu...

Leaders of Latin America's largest nations hold off congratulating Biden

The presidents of Latin Americas two largest countries are holding back, even as other leaders around the globe have been lining up to congratulate Joe Biden on winning the U.S. presidential election. Brazils right-wing President Jair Bolso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020