KSRTC to run 1,000 extra buses this festive season

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation on Tuesday said it has made elaborate arrangements to run 1,000 extra buses during the Deepavali festival season. It has also decided to operate special buses from various intra and interstate locations to Bengaluru on November 16. The special buses will be exclusively operated from Bengaluru Kempegowda Bus Station to various destinations including Dharmasthala, Kukke Subrahmanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Sringeri and Tirupati, the corporation said in a statement here.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-11-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 15:23 IST
There will be special buses from Mysuru Road Bus Station exclusively operated towards Mysuru, Hunsur, Piriyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalnagar and Madikeri.

The special buses will be exclusively operated from Bengaluru Kempegowda Bus Station to various destinations including Dharmasthala, Kukke Subrahmanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Sringeri and Tirupati, the corporation said in a statement here. There will be special buses from Mysuru Road Bus Station exclusively operated towards Mysuru, Hunsur, Piriyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalnagar and Madikeri.

All premier special buses will be operated from Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation Bus Station at Shantinagar to Tirupati, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam and other places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala. Tickets can be booked online by accessing www.ksrtc.in.

Also, advance reservation of tickets for the special and scheduled buses of KSRTC can be booked through 706 counters within Karnataka and in other states, it added.PTI GMS VS VS.

