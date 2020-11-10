Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan should implement scale-up of solar and wind generation: World Bank

The Variable Renewable Energy (VRE) Integration and Planning Study finds that Pakistan needs to urgently implement a major expansion of solar and wind (“variable renewable energy”, or VRE), to achieve a share of at least 30% of total capacity by 2030.

World Bank | Updated: 10-11-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 16:11 IST
Pakistan should implement scale-up of solar and wind generation: World Bank
According to the study, many sources of fossil fuel generation are no longer competitive and should be retired or their use significantly reduced. Image Credit: Flickr

A new World Bank study launched today suggests that Pakistan should quickly implement a major scale-up of solar and wind generation.

The Variable Renewable Energy (VRE) Integration and Planning Study finds that Pakistan needs to urgently implement a major expansion of solar and wind ("variable renewable energy", or VRE), to achieve a share of at least 30% of total capacity by 2030. This would help lower the cost of power, achieve greater energy security, and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Following an optimal scenario with a major scale-up of VRE would save Pakistan US$5 billion costs over the next 20 years, mainly from reduced fuel consumption.

"A large and sustained expansion of solar photovoltaic and wind power, alongside hydropower and substantial investments in the grid, is both achievable and desirable," says Najy Benhassine, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan. "Such an initiative would lead to immediate and long-term economic and environmental benefits. It would enhance the security of supply as well as positioning Pakistan at the forefront of the global energy transition. We stand ready to support Pakistan in achieving the goal of affordable, reliable power for all by 2030".

According to the study, many sources of fossil fuel generation are no longer competitive and should be retired or their use significantly reduced. This includes domestic and imported coal, which is not economical over the next 10 years compared to VRE and has the additional downsides of GHG emissions, air pollution, and use of scarce water resources.

The study, based on an hour-by-hour analysis of all generation options, finds that a substantial and immediate scaling up of VRE capacity represents a "least-cost" strategy for expanding capacity in Pakistan, including consideration of the costs of integrating the variable supply from solar and wind. Short term reductions in demand growth—even stagnation in demand as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic—does not impact this finding, and the country's energy policy needs to be considered over much longer time horizons. Even allowing for the relatively short development and construction times associated with solar PV and wind projects, competitive bidding for new VRE capacity and associated investments in the transmission system should start immediately if Pakistan hopes to reap the cost, energy security, and environmental benefits outlined in the study.

"We understand that for achieving the renewable energy targets set through Alternative and Renewable Energy Policy 2019, we need to make sufficient investments in the transmission system, including modern automation and control systems and a reliable forecasting system," says Dr Khawaja Riffat Hassan, Managing Director, National Transmission & Despatch Company. "We are convinced that with political commitment, investment in technical capacity and planning tools, and flexibility on the part of existing operators and investors, Pakistan is in a strong position to reap the benefits of greater reliance on our indigenous resources of solar and wind."

Pakistan needs to avoid repeating the cycle of load shedding followed by emergency procurement and oversupply as it has been doing in the past. This implies that it continues the planning for new capacity (from VRE) even when the country is in a position of a supply surplus, recognizing that new capacity will take several years to come on stream.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

C'garh: 2 Naxals with Rs 16L rewards on their heads surrender

Two Naxals with a total bounty of Rs 16 lakh on their heads surrendered on Tuesday in front of security forces in Chhattisgarhs Kondagaon district, police said. Nagesh alias Budhru Benjam was a deputy platoon commander of the Maoists self-s...

Turkey says it expects issues poisoning ties with U.S. to be addressed

Turkey expects issues poisoning ties with the United States to be addressed, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday, adding the search for solutions to conflicts in Syria and Libya were presenting new opportunities to improve tie...

Botswana signs agreement with global vaccine scheme for 20% of population

Botswana has signed an agreement with the global vaccine distribution scheme co-led by the World Health Organization, giving it the option to buy coronavirus vaccines for 20 of its population, a senior health official told Reuters. The sout...

Fire breaks out in slum area of Kolkata's Topsia

A fire broke out here in a slum area of Topsia in Kolkata on Tuesday. As many as six fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the flames.No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. ANI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020