Support your mechanic awareness campaign

Big Biking Commune, one of the largest aggregator platforms for the motorcycle community announced the 'My Mechanic My Friend' an initiative to lend a helping hand to the mechanic and motorcycle garages. The initiative is supported by the All India Two-Wheeler Mechanic Federation, the Maharashtra Two-Wheeler and Mechanic Federation and the Tamil Nadu Two-Wheeler Welfare Association who together represent over 48000 mechanics.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 10-11-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 16:21 IST
My Mechanic My Friend. Image Credit: ANI

Big Biking Commune, one of the largest aggregator platforms for the motorcycle community announced the 'My Mechanic My Friend' an initiative to lend a helping hand to the mechanic and motorcycle garages. The initiative is supported by the All India Two-Wheeler Mechanic Federation, the Maharashtra Two-Wheeler and Mechanic Federation and the Tamil Nadu Two-Wheeler Welfare Association who together represent over 48000 mechanics. India is the world's largest market for two-wheelers with over 200 million of them; keeping them on the roads everyday is a well networked and hard working community of workshops, small garages and mechanics who put in their sweat and labour to ensure bikers get to go on a safe and memorable ride.

And as the markets continue to open up more, two-wheelers are the safest form of travel; as many bikers take to the roads the positive social and economic impact on the mechanic community will be faster. Hence this awareness campaign encouraging bikers to help and support them by going out on rides. "As one of the largest aggregator platform in the motorcycle community, we want bikers to go on more rides, which will eventually boost the businesses of mechanic workshops and garages. Mechanics have always had our back, and now it is time we show them our support. Also, considering the pandemic situation, motorcycles are the safest and best way to travel in terms of social distancing," says Arun Kumar, Chief Convener, Big Biking Commune.

"Big Biking Commune, which has a wide base of bikers, and our association with a strong network of mechanics, will go hand in hand to create awareness among the motorcycle community at large and supporting the heroes behind so many vehicles on road today. We believe this campaign will help create a positive impact for our mechanic brethren," says K Janaki Raman J B President, All India Mechanics Two-Wheeler Mechanics Welfare Federation. As part of the campaign, the biker can register, nominate a mechanic, go on a ride and share the picture of his ride on social media, which will encourage more bikers to support their mechanics. The campaign is ongoing and is expected to reach over 10000 bikers across India including bike clubs.

To register for the campaign, please visit mymechanicmyfriend.com. Website: bigbikingcommune.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Bbikingcommune Instagram: www.instagram.com/bigbikingcommune/?hl=en.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

