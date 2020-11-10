Left Menu
Indian Railways entrustes RailTel to implement hospital management information system

RailTel and Ministry of Railways have signed an MOU with regard to the modalities for the execution of the work. 

Updated: 10-11-2020 16:52 IST
RailTel offers a diversified portfolio of ICT services and solutions such as MPLS- VPN, Leased line services, TPaaS, E-Office & Data Centre Services, large network hardware system integration, software and digital services. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Indian Railways with the objective of bringing hospital management on a single architecture to prevent pilferage and making operations seamless has entrusted RailTel Corporation of India Limited ("RailTel") with the implementation of hospital management information system ("HMIS") an integrated clinical information system for its 125 health facilities and 650 polyclinics across India for improved hospital administration and patient healthcare.

The features of the software extend from customizing clinical data according to the departments and laboratories, a multi-hospital feature that provides cross consultation, seamless interface with medical and other equipment's and the patients will have the benefit of accessing all their medical records on their mobile device.

Speaking on this announcement, Indian Railway Board, Chairman VK Yadav said" We are embracing digitization across all spheres and are continuously undergoing change. The HMIS platform will be connected to the Unique Medical Identity System. A Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence (AI) is underway which will drive these technological changes be it artificial intelligence, data analytics or app-based services. Our strategic relationship with RailTel has always been based on merit and they continue to help us implement a variety of projects such as the Video Surveillance System, E-Office Services, Content on Demand, Wi-fi across major railway stations in India ".

Speaking on the occasion of its appointment, RailTel, Chairman & Managing director, Shri Puneet Chawla said "Proof of Concept of the HMIS has already been established by the implementation of the hospital management information system in South Central Railway and a pan India deployment is being considered in a phased manner. Traditional forms of record-keeping have its own limitations and we believe that the integration of technology is the only way to achieve scale, cost efficiencies, ease of access besides other benefits."

(With Inputs from PIB)

