Western Union offers New Digital Customers e-vouchers in celebration of Diwali

Customers sending money abroad for the first time via WesternUnion.com will receive a Flipkart e-voucher worth INR 1,000 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India To celebrate Diwali, Western Union is rewarding first-time customers using its digital services to send money abroad from India a chance to win an INR 1,000 Flipkart e-voucher until November 30, 2020. Western Union, a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, offers consumers in India multi-channel choice to send money globally via its digital channel WU.com and nation-wide agent retail network. To qualify for the promotion, first-time users of Western Union's digital channel in India have to send a minimum amount of INR 35,000 via WU.com for an INR 0 transfer fee[i]. Families and loved ones abroad can receive money into their bank accounts in many countries across major regions of the world, including North America, Europe, parts of Latin America, the Middle East and Asia Pacific[ii].

Once the money transfer has been successfully completed via Western Union's digital channels, the first 2,000 customers will be automatically eligible to receive an INR 1,000 Flipkart e-voucher. "Diwali is a season that brings together families and loved ones," said Mark Strathern, Head of Go-to-Market Digital, Asia Pacific, Western Union. "At times, some family members move abroad for the betterment of the lives of their loved ones in India. Some others move to study abroad. Whatever the reason may be, Western Union appreciates the incredible sacrifices customers make in creating better lives and opportunities for themselves and their loved ones. This promotion is our way of showing our appreciation to the loyalty and trust our customers have placed in us and sharing the joy during this auspicious occasion." CUSTOMER GUIDANCE In line with the local regulations, before the first use of the online service, customers are required to register on WU.com/in. Once the registration is complete, customers can verify their identity. Once the profile is verified, Western Union customers can conveniently send money anytime, with a few clicks from their mobile phones. For more information on how to send money online, customers can refer to Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs).

The Diwali promotion is available until November 30, 2020, and is subject to the following: • Eligible participants may only enter the promotion once, with only the first qualifying money transfer being automatically qualified for the promotion • Customers need to send a minimum amount of INR 35,000 (principal amount, excluding transfer fees abroad • Eligible customers will receive a Flipkart e-voucher worth INR 1,000 at the email address provided in the sender's money transfer details • A total of 2,000 e-vouchers will be given away. The offer is valid only until November 30, 2020, and while stocks last • Additional restrictions may apply. See terms and conditions for more details [i] Western Union also makes money from currency exchange. When choosing a money transmitter, carefully compare both transfer fees and exchange rates. Fees, foreign exchange rates and taxes may vary by brand, channel, and location based on a number of factors. Fees and rates subject to change without notice. [ii] The countries one can send money through wu.com India are*: Andorra, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, Vietnam, USA. Transfers within India are not available.

*The country list may change. Changes are subject to Western Union capability to undertake account payout. About Western Union The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Our omnichannel platform connects the digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease, and reliability. As of September 30, 2020, our network included over 550,000 retail agent locations offering our branded services in more than 200 countries and territories, with the capability to send money to billions of accounts. Additionally, westernunion.com, our fastest growing channel in 2019, is available in over 75 countries, plus additional territories, to move money around the world. With our global reach, Western Union moves money for better, connecting family, friends, and businesses to enable financial inclusion and support economic growth. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Send light and love this Diwali with Western Union PWR PWR