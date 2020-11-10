Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mahindra Group shutters plane manufacturing facility in Australia; seeks buyers

Shah also said the Mahindra Group will, however, continue with the aerospace business, which has long-term growth potential. "Aero structure is a separate business...

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 19:34 IST
Mahindra Group shutters plane manufacturing facility in Australia; seeks buyers

Mahindra Group on Tuesday said it has closed down its aircraft manufacturing business in Australia and is scouting for a buyer, more than a decade after venturing into high-cost plane-making business. The decision also comes little over a year after one of the planes, manufactured at the Australian facility, crashed in Sweden killing nine persons.

In 2009, Mahindra Group acquired 75.1 per cent stake each in two Australian aerospace firms, Gippsland Aeronautics (Gipps Aero) and Aerostaff Australia, for Rs 175 crore as part of its plans to manufacture aircraft and allied components to service global market. While Gippsland Aeronautics is into aircraft manufacturing, Aerostaff is into manufacturing aircraft components.

"We have shut down our Gipps Aero business, which was into the manufacturing of 8- and 10-seater planes in Australia," Mahindra & Mahindra Deputy Managing Director and Group CFO Anish Shah told reporters in the post-earnings media call. "It is up for sale for someone who wants to buy it. But, if there is no buyer, the business has been shut down already," he said adding that there is no further activity in terms of manufacturing or selling new planes.

He added that for the company, the positive is that the aircraft business "is behind us because that had taken a significant amount of cash and the industry even earlier was not in a good shape". Shah also said the Mahindra Group will, however, continue with the aerospace business, which has long-term growth potential.

"Aero structure is a separate business... It has got good long-term potential for us," he said. Shah added that he does not expect it to be one of the company's short-term growth trips. "This is not the kind of business that will give us rapid growth in the next 1-3 years. But, this is solid business for the long term, and we would see it contributing much bigger numbers as we look at 3-5 years or 5-7 years time-frame." The group's flagship firm Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday reported an 88 per cent drop in its profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 162 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, mainly on account of the impairment provision of Rs 1,149.46 crore for certain long-term investments.

The auto major along with one unit -- Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers Ltd (MVML) -- had reported a PAT of Rs 1,355 crore during the July-September period of the previous fiscal. Its revenues, however, increased to Rs 11,590 crore in the September 2020 quarter, against Rs 10,935 crore a year ago, M&M said in a regulatory filing.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

30 deaths, 2,155 fresh virus cases in UP

Thirty more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday as 2,155 fresh cases surfaced, taking the states infection count to 5,01,311. So far, 7,261 people have succumbed to the infection in the state, according to a health bull...

Maha govt wants to set up good schools for quality education: Aaditya

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday said the state government wants to build a new Maharashtra and set up good schools where students will have the privilege of getting quality education. Thackeray was speaking in the presence...

Dutch COVID-19 wave recedes, hospitals still strained

Dutch authorities warned on Tuesday that social distancing measures must remain in place despite a sharp fall in coronavirus cases, as hospitals remain under pressure due to heavy numbers of COVID-19 patients. The National Institute for Hea...

Third spike in COVID-19 cases has come now in Delhi: ICMR

A third spike in COVID-19 cases has come now in Delhi which is showing more cases than before, with factors like pollution, cold weather and festivals playing a major role in the rise of the infections, the ICMR said on Tuesday. Over the la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020