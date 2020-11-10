Left Menu
Development News Edition

European parliament, EU governments reach deal on EU 2021-2027 budget

Once governments and parliament have an agreement on that, the deal can be ratified by national parliaments in the EU's 27 countries and the money is to start flowing in the second half of next year. "The budget, the Recovery Fund, new revenues and the rule of law conditionality are one package for us," said Siegfried Mursan, a senior MEP responsible for budgetary issues.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 20:17 IST
European parliament, EU governments reach deal on EU 2021-2027 budget

European Parliament and EU governments' negotiators agreed on Tuesday the details of the EU's 2021-2027 budget, clearing a crucial step for the activation of the bloc's 1.8 trillion euro recovery package to make the economy greener and more digital. "A deal for Europe - Council and European Parliament negotiators reach political agreement on the EU budget & recovery package," the spokesman for the German presidency of the EU Sebastian Fischer said on Twitter, adding the agreement still needed formal endorsement.

The deal, which took almost four months to negotiate, makes clear that governments can only get EU money if they observe the rule of law -- a condition Poland and Hungary have opposed because they are under EU scrutiny for undermining the independence of the judiciary. It raises EU spending in the 1.1 trillion budget on health, education and security by 16 billion euros compared to the original agreement of EU leaders from July.

It also establishes new, dedicated revenues for EU coffers so the bloc can repay the 750 billion euros it plans to borrow to help the recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic. "By 2026, we will have a basket of new revenues that should be sufficient to cover the cost of the Recovery Fund’s debt with the aim of not having cuts in funds and programmes," one of the parliamentary negotiators Jose Manuel Fernandes said.

Over the next weeks, talks between EU lawmakers and governments will continue on the details of the 750 billion borrowing, of which 672.5 billion is to be distributed among governments as loans and grants on the basis of their national recovery plans listing various projects and reforms. The parliament wants more of that money to be paid out up front, before the projects reach agreed milestones and targets, and more of the cash to be earmarked for projects that help reduce CO2 emissions.

Lawmakers also want the cash, for which governments can apply through national recovery programmes, to be available longer -- four years instead of three. Once governments and parliament have an agreement on that, the deal can be ratified by national parliaments in the EU's 27 countries and the money is to start flowing in the second half of next year.

"The budget, the Recovery Fund, new revenues and the rule of law conditionality are one package for us," said Siegfried Mursan, a senior MEP responsible for budgetary issues. "Parliament will ratify today's deal only if Member States stick to all parts of the agreement," he said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

UK nurse re-arrested on suspicion of murder in baby deaths

A British nurse has been arrested for the third time in relation to the deaths of more than a dozen babies at a hospital, police said Tuesday. Police said the woman was re-arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the deaths of eight b...

30 deaths, 2,155 fresh virus cases in UP

Thirty more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday as 2,155 fresh cases surfaced, taking the states infection count to 5,01,311. So far, 7,261 people have succumbed to the infection in the state, according to a health bull...

Maha govt wants to set up good schools for quality education: Aaditya

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday said the state government wants to build a new Maharashtra and set up good schools where students will have the privilege of getting quality education. Thackeray was speaking in the presence...

Dutch COVID-19 wave recedes, hospitals still strained

Dutch authorities warned on Tuesday that social distancing measures must remain in place despite a sharp fall in coronavirus cases, as hospitals remain under pressure due to heavy numbers of COVID-19 patients. The National Institute for Hea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020