Left Menu
Development News Edition

Security beefed up in Ayodhya ahead of Deepotsav

Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place in Ayodhya for the Deepotsav celebrations which will be attended by Governor Anandiben Patel and the chief minister. Ayodhya DIG Deepak Kumar told PTI on Tuesday, "We will not allow any outsider to enter Ayodhya from Wednesday." "We are maintaining vigil in Ayodhya day and night with the help of drone cameras.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 10-11-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 20:44 IST
Security beefed up in Ayodhya ahead of Deepotsav
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As Ayodhya gears up for Deepotsav celebrations, entry of outsiders in the temple town will be banned for four days from Wednesday, and drone cameras will monitor the movement of people, according to a senior police official. Started in 2017 by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the three-day Deepotsav celebrations will commence on November 13. This year's celebrations come months after the construction of the Ram temple commenced.

The celebrations that went on for five to seven days in the previous years will be held for three days this year in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place in Ayodhya for the Deepotsav celebrations which will be attended by Governor Anandiben Patel and the chief minister.

Ayodhya DIG Deepak Kumar told PTI on Tuesday, "We will not allow any outsider to enter Ayodhya from Wednesday." "We are maintaining vigil in Ayodhya day and night with the help of drone cameras. There is high security at all of Ayodhya's entry points, even in narrow lanes and Saryu river routes," he said. Kumar said no one will be allowed to enter the venue for Deepotsav celebrations without a security pass.

"Daily security drills are being conducted to strengthen the arrangements as the governor and the chief minister will attend the main event," he said. The police are also checking vehicles, hotels and dharamshalas for suspicious persons.

Kumar appealed to the people of Ayodhya to strictly follow all COVID-19 protocols. He urged people to remain indoors and witness Deepotsav celebrations virtually. If anyone has to step out for any emergency, they must carry identification documents with them, he said.

The main event will start at 3 pm on November 13. It will be broadcast live on public address systems and showed on 70 LED vans in Ayodhya. State broadcaster Doordarshan will also telecast it live..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Jio launches mobile services in Zanskar

Reliance Jio on Tuesday launched its mobile services in Zanskar area in Ladakh union territory, extending its reach to the remotest and isolated part of Kargil, officials said. The company installed four mobile towers in Pibiting, Padum, ...

China cannot be separated from world: Xi

China cannot be separated from the world in achieving development as both need each other for prosperity, President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday as he highlighted the new development model being pursued by the worlds second-largest economy. X...

People of MP reposed faith in Shivraj, it's victory of collective leadership: BJP leaders

With the BJP headed for winning two-thirds of seats in Madhya Pradesh assembly bypolls, BJP leaders on Tuesday said people of the state have reposed faith in the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan and dubbed his predecessor Kamal Nath as a...

Pitbull, Black Eyed Peas, Celine Dion sign-on 'Nurse Heroes' all-star Thanksgiving concert

Celebrities and philanthropists are joining hands for an all-star concert to honour nurse heroes for their selfless service. According to Variety, the concert will be broadcasted worldwide on the occasion of Thanksgiving on November 26.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020