Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-EMEA stocks outperform Asia; Turkish equities at record high

Turkish stocks hit a record high and Russian equities rose to a 2-1/2 month peak on Wednesday as optimism over a coronavirus vaccine saw sustained buying of risk-driven assets, particularly stocks.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 14:58 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-EMEA stocks outperform Asia; Turkish equities at record high

Turkish stocks hit a record high and Russian equities rose to a 2-1/2 month peak on Wednesday as optimism over a coronavirus vaccine saw sustained buying of risk-driven assets, particularly stocks. Most emerging market currencies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa also ticked higher, with Turkey's lira adding as much as 1% after a regulator relaxed bank limits on swaps and other transactions to support the currency.

The country's current account deficit also narrowed more than expected in September, indicating some economic respite from the impact of the coronavirus. But concerns over Turkish central bank independence, after the abrupt replacement of the governor, as well as dwindling foreign exchange reserves and spiking inflation dulled the outlook for Turkish assets.

Still, Turkish stocks rose 0.8% to a record high. Most other EMEA stock markets rose between 0.2% to 1.2%, outperforming a 0.3% drop in the MSCI's index of emerging market stocks as major Asian bourses retreated. "In general, the developed world is better placed than EM for securing vaccine supply - this may mean that in parts of the emerging world, the cycle takes longer to normalise," said John Lomax, head of global emerging markets equity strategy, HSBC.

Analysts also noted that economic ructions from the pandemic would persist during the time taken to develop and distribute the vaccine, which would likely result in increased volatility in the near term for risk-driven markets. "Even if the future looks more promising again now: everyone has to be patient until then and face the current conditions. The latter are not that rosy for economies globally," said Antje Praefcke, FX and EM analyst at Commerzbank.

Russian stocks rose 0.6% to their highest level since late-August, while the rouble benefited from stronger oil prices. But comments from the Russian central bank governor that there was still room for further monetary easing weighed on the currency.

The Russian central bank had paused an easing cycle earlier in the year due to increased foreign exchange volatility stemming from European sanctions on Moscow, as well as unrest in the Caucasus. Markets were also anticipating the placing of two Russian sovereign euro-denominated Eurobonds.

In central Europe, the Polish zloty rose slightly to the euro after minutes of the central bank's October meeting showed that officials saw an economic recovery continuing in the coming months, albeit with more uncertainty. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2020, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2020, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Emami Realty Q2 profit jumps more than 14 times to Rs 34cr

Emami Realty Ltd on Wednesday reported an over 14-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 34.18 crore for the quarter ended September on lower expensesIts net profit stood at Rs 2.37 crore in the year-ago period. Total income for the...

WRAPUP 2-Biden plans move into White House as Trump clings to hope

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will further lay the groundwork for his new administration on Wednesday as President Donald Trump pursues a flurry of lawsuits challenging the election results in an effort to cling to power. Trump has decline...

MG Motor partners ASDC, Autobot India to provide skilled manpower to automobile industry

MG Motor has partnered with Automotive Skill Development Council ASDC and Autobot India to launch Dakshta, a training program specialising in artificial intelligence AI and electric vehicles, aimed at creating skilled manpower for the autom...

Britain to stagger holiday travel for students

Britain is planning a strategy to get hundreds of thousands of university students home for Christmas without sparking a new upsurge in coronavirus cases. Scientists say students travelling from their hometowns to colleges in September was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020