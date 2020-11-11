Abbott India Q2 net profit up 1 pc to Rs 181 cr

Drug maker Abbott India on Wednesday reported a 1.34 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 180.73 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 178.33 crore in July-September quarter of previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations remained flat at Rs 1,054.85 crore during the quarter under review as compared with Rs 1,054.80 crore in the year-ago period, Abbott India said in a regulatory filing. The extended lockdown on account of COVID-19 has led to a slowdown in demand in some therapeutic areas and resulted in lower sales, it added.

The company continues to closely monitor the situation and will take appropriate measures in an attempt to mitigate any adverse impact, it said.