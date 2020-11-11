Left Menu
Dukes Is Spreading Smiles Across The Country With 'Joy Of Gifting'

It's about that time of the year where everyone puts in their thoughts towards getting unique Diwali gifts for their loved ones.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 11-11-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 16:50 IST
Dukes India logo. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): It's about that time of the year where everyone puts in their thoughts towards getting unique Diwali gifts for their loved ones. Exchanging gifts is one of the primary joys of this vibrant festival of warmth and light. Taking into account the precautionary measures in this pandemic, Dukes has introduced a shift in the gifting trend for the festive occasion with bringing its unique and customized 'Joy of Gifting' offering.

Dukes is proud of the fact that it is ahead in making efforts in spreading smiles even during this pandemic. Following their festive theme of the 'Joy of Gifting', Dukes reached out to the frontline warriors, the real superheroes in today's world. Dukes reached out and gifted them the very delicious Danish Cookies as a small token of acknowledgment for their untiring efforts in these challenging times. Dukes with its 'Hum honge kamyab' campaign, a tribute to the frontline warriors, attempted to unite India through a clarion call. It is joyous to note that India's favourite brand - Dukes is not just curating tasty delicacies, but also working towards building the Nation in some extraordinary ways. Perceived as one of the world's 100 greatest brands, Dukes products have a presence in more than 50 countries across the US, Middle East, Asia, Europe and Africa.

Dukes 'Joy of Gifting' offers cute little, tempting festive gift packs. These ensure that busy calendars and constraints do not get in the way of gifting this festival season. Dukes gives the happiness of conferring one's loved ones with a delicious potion of the festivities while saving time and cost effortlessly. The various options that one can choose from:

Rich Dry Fruit Collection, is available in three flavours; Choco Coated Almonds, Choco Coated Butterscotch and Choco Coated CashewsDukes Truffles gift pack, available in three flavours; Caramel, Butterscotch and HazelnutDukes Cookie Empire, where each tin has a variety of cookie flavours; Double Stripped Dark Chocolate, Cinnamon Salted Caramel, Choco Chip, Choco Fills and Honey Oats Short BreadDukes UTSAV - Feast of Festivities comes in a mix of chocolate-coated nuts and cookiesDukes UTSAV Danish Butter CookiesThese gift hampers look classy, tempting and delightful. Keeping consumer safety as it's over arching focus, Dukes has put in all efforts to ensure these gift packs are carefully packed so that they are safe and well sanitized. These goodies are a symbol of hope for a better future, reminding how everyone will come out of this together - stronger than ever. One can't go wrong with these carefully chosen delicious delights which will ensure 'recipient-happiness' while keeping everyone safe.

Ravinder Kumar Agarwal, MD of Dukes extends his warm wishes for Diwali from his entire team to the whole nation. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

