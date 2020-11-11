Left Menu
Jalongi plans to raise up to Rs 70 crore institutional funds

Jalongi, online fresh fish and seafood retailer, plans to raise up to Rs 70 crore institutional funds in the next 2-3 months.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 16:50 IST
Jalongi, online fresh fish and seafood retailer, plans to raise up to Rs 70 crore institutional funds in the next 2-3 months. The Gurgaon-headquartered start-up, set up in March 2018, sees huge opportunity in this category amid rising online shopping of groceries in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

Speaking with PTI, Jalongi.com founder Dippankar S Halder said, "We are operating in a niche segment and so far, received good response. To expand our base, we are looking at raising USD 7-10 million (Rs 50-70 crore) in the next 2-3 months." So far, Jalongi has raised Rs 1 crore funds from angels last year. This is for the first time, the company is raising institutional funds and talks are at an advanced stage, he said. The funds will be utilised for market expansion and to build the technology for scaling up the operations, he said.

Halder further said Jalongi is expecting a five times jump in its turnover to Rs 15-18 crore in the current financial year, from Rs 3.2 crore in the financial year 2019-20. "The institutional funds that we will raise in 2020 will help us achieve a turnover of Rs 90 crore by the next fiscal," he added.

For Jalongi, Kolkata continues to be the most competitive market for the category but the company has expanded its operations to three of the metros, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Hyderabad, within two years. During the pandemic, Halder said the company is getting good orders as it is providing contactless and cashless delivery services along with stringent safety policy and guidelines at its distribution centres.

The company is sourcing 70 per cent of fishes directly from coastal states, while the rest through distributors. Besides fresh fish, it offers custom cut fish as per the recipe. To support elderly customers who otherwise face challenges while ordering online, Jalongi has introduced an IVR-supported call centre for customers to place orders and seek assistance.

