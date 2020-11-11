Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB and SeABank sign agreement to support trade in Viet Nam

ADB will provide guarantees and revolving loans to help SeABank build relationships with global commercial banks. TSCFP now works with 14 commercial banks in Viet Nam.

ADB | Ha Noi | Updated: 11-11-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 17:33 IST
ADB and SeABank sign agreement to support trade in Viet Nam
“This further demonstrates our commitment to supporting trade in Viet Nam,” said Investment Specialist and Relationship Manager at ADB’s Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program Can Sutken. Image Credit: ANI

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has signed an agreement with Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank) under the Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program (TSCFP) to support trade in Viet Nam by providing loans and other credit facilities.

ADB will provide guarantees and revolving loans to help SeABank build relationships with global commercial banks. TSCFP now works with 14 commercial banks in Viet Nam.

"This further demonstrates our commitment to supporting trade in Viet Nam," said Investment Specialist and Relationship Manager at ADB's Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program Can Sutken. "We are delighted to team with SeABank to support its many small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) customers."

"The TSCFP program will help SeABank to develop trade finance activities to serve customers, especially SMEs," said General Director of SeABank Le Thu Thuy. "We are committed to the most effective use of capital to support enterprises om Viet Nam, especially SMEs and their supply chains, thereby contributing to economic development and job creation."

Since 2004, TFSCP has supported $13.5 billion in commercial activities through 13,530 transactions covering both guarantee and direct funding in Viet Nam, 63% of them related to SMEs. Since 2009 the program has supported approximately 20,000 SMEs in developing Asia through more than 26,000 transactions valued at more than $41 million, in sectors ranging from commodities and capital goods to medical supplies and consumer goods.

Backed by ADB's AAA credit rating, TSCFP provides loans and guarantees to more than 200 partner banks to support trade, creating import and export opportunities for enterprises across Asia and the Pacific.

Established in 1994, SeABank is one of the leading joint-stock commercial banks in Viet Nam with nearly 1.3 million customers, more than 4,000 employees and nearly 170 transaction points nationwide.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish Kumar pays tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his 132nd birth anniversary

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday paid tribute to the first education minister of the country Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his 132nd birth anniversary. Paid tributes to the countrys first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Aza...

One Stop Online Destination for Hosting Virtual Superhero and Fairytale Princess Parties, kidofied.com Launched

New Delhi India, November 11 ANINewsVoir Children need to be involved in fun activities like birthday parties, home celebrations and they need a break from a world that has become complicated with lockdown, studies, special online classes a...

Vadivel Pyrotechs Launches 'Seedstar' Firecrackers with Seeds Inside

Chennai Tamil Nadu India, November 11 ANINewsVoir Vadivel Pyrotechs Private Limited, one of the leading firecrackers manufacturers in the country, unveils the game-changing Seedstar fireworks today. The innovative product takes the spirit o...

OctaFX Launched the First Educational Trading Show

New Delhi India, November 11 ANINewsVoir Over the last two weeks, the viewers of the Learn to Trade show, developed and shot by the OctaFX Forex broker, were doing their best to grasp the concepts of financial market trading together with t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020