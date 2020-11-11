Alliance Air launches services between Kozhikode-Bengaluru
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-11-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 19:01 IST
Chennai, Nov 11 (PTI): Alliance Air has launched flight services between Kozhikode and Bengaluru as part of strengthening operations in the country. Harpreet A De Singh, who recently took over as chief executive officer of Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, formally kicked off the service at an event in Kozhikode on Wednesday.
"We launched our new flight today from Kozhikode to Bengaluru and back, a week after I took over as the CEO. It is of utmost priority for us to ensure safe and efficient operations in Kozhikode," she was quoted as saying in a press release.
From November 13, Alliance Air would connect Kozhikode with Kalaburagi via Bengaluru by operating six times a week. The first flight departed from Bengaluru at 6.30 am and arrived at Kozhikode at 7.55 am.
In return, the aircraft left Kozhikode at 8.25 am and arrived in Bengaluru at 9.40 am, the release said. PTI VIJ NVG NVG
