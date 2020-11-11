Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt increases domestic flights' cap from 60 pc to 70 pc of pre-COVID levels

The Civil Aviation Ministry had said on September 2 that the Indian airlines can operate maximum 60 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic passenger flights due to the prevailing coronavirus situation. It had clarified on October 29 that the 60 per cent cap would be in place till "February 24, 2021 or until further orders".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 19:18 IST
Govt increases domestic flights' cap from 60 pc to 70 pc of pre-COVID levels

The cap on the number of domestic flights that Indian airlines are permitted to operate was increased from 60 per cent to 70 per cent of their pre-COVID levels on Wednesday, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The Civil Aviation Ministry had said on September 2 that the Indian airlines can operate maximum 60 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic passenger flights due to the prevailing coronavirus situation.

It had clarified on October 29 that the 60 per cent cap would be in place till "February 24, 2021 or until further orders". Puri tweeted on Wednesday, "Domestic operations recommenced with 30K passengers on 25 May and have reached 2.06 lakhs on 8 Nov 2020." "The Civil Aviation Ministry is now allowing domestic carriers to increase their operations from existing 60 per cent to 70 per cent of the pre-COVID approved capacity," he stated. The ministry had resumed scheduled domestic passenger services from May 25, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. However, the airlines were allowed to operate not more than 33 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights. On June 26, this was increased to 45 per cent and on September 2, it was further increased to 60 per cent.

TRENDING

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

Has Love Alarm Season 2 commenced filming? Know more on cast & release period

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Nokia announces AVA QoE at the Edge service for superior 5G experience

Finnish telecom giant Nokia today announced the AVA Quality of Experience QoE at the Edge service that enables Communications Service Providers CSP to deliver a superior customer experience.Commenting on this development, Dennis Lorenzin, H...

France says "cowardly" Remembrance Day attack in Saudi city Jeddah wounds several

A blast at a World War One remembrance ceremony in Jeddah wounded several people on Wednesday, France said, urging its citizens living in Saudi Arabia to exercise maximum vigilance following what it called an attack using an explosive devic...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to jump as tech stocks snap back

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday as signs of a working COVID-19 vaccine raised hopes of a faster-than-expected economic rebound, with technology stocks bouncing back from steep losses this week. Nasdaq 100 futu...

Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Turkish Grand Prix

Some statistics for Sundays Turkish Formula One Grand Prix at the Istanbul Park circuit, the 14th race of the season Lap distance 5.338km. Total distance 309.396km 58 lapsNo race at this circuit since 2011. Lap record Juan Pablo Montoya Col...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020