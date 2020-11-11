Left Menu
Govt gives 50 pc subsidy for air transportation of fruits, vegetables from NE, Himalayan states

The air transportation of these commodities is allowed from all the airports in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim (Bagdogra), and Tripura from North-East, and Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh among the hilly states, the statement added. Earlier, the transportation subsidy was extended under Operation Greens Scheme for Kisan Rail Scheme with effect from October 12.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 19:31 IST
Govt gives 50 pc subsidy for air transportation of fruits, vegetables from NE, Himalayan states

The Centre on Wednesday announced a scheme under which 50 per cent subsidy will be provided for air transportation of 41 notified fruits and vegetables from North East and Himalayan states to any place in the country. Union Food Processing Industries Ministry said the transportation subsidy will be provided as part of the 'Operation Green Scheme TOP to TOTAL'.

"Airlines will provide the transport subsidy directly to the supplier/ consignor/ consignee/ agent by way of charging only 50 per cent of the actual contracted freight charges and will claim the balance 50 per cent from the Ministry of Food Processing Industries as subsidy," it said in a statement. The amended scheme guidelines were notified on November 2, it said.

In relaxation of other conditions under the 'Operation Greens scheme' for air transportation from eligible airports, all consignment of notified fruits and vegetables irrespective of quantity and price would be eligible for 50 per cent freight subsidy, it added. Twenty one fruits -- Mango, Banana, Guava, Kiwi, Litchi, Mousambi, Orange, Kinnow, Lime, Lemon, Papaya, Pineapple, Pomegranate, Jackfruit, Apple, Almond, Aonla, Passion fruit, Pear, Sweet Potato and Chikoo -- are eligible for air transportation subsidy.

That apart, 20 vegetables - French beans, Bitter Gourd, Brinjal, Capsicum, Carrot, Cauliflower, Chillies (Green), Okra, Cucumber, Peas, Garlic, Onion, Potato, Tomato, Large Cardamom, Pumpkin, Ginger, Cabbage, Squash and Turmeric (dry) are also eligible. The air transportation of these commodities is allowed from all the airports in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim (Bagdogra), and Tripura from North-East, and Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh among the hilly states, the statement added.

Earlier, the transportation subsidy was extended under Operation Greens Scheme for Kisan Rail Scheme with effect from October 12. Railways charge only 50 per cent of freight charges on the notified fruits and vegetables..

