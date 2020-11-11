Mamata for more suburban trains to prevent overcrowding amid COVID-19

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged the Railway authorities torun more suburban trains to avoid overcrowding which will put passengers at a risk of contracting COVID-19

Suburban train services of Eastern and South EasternRailway resumed in the state on Wednesday after more than seven months with the authorities trying to enforce Covidsafety guidelines, even as passengers crowded the coaches during peak hours

"We will ask the Railways to run more trains so that trains are not overcrowded and physical distancing and other safety norms are adhered to. We have to also ensure that people wear masks," Banerjee said at the secretariat.