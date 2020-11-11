Niti Aayog invites bids for setting up Advance Chemistry Cell manufacturing facilities under PPP

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Government think tank Niti Aayog has invited bids for setting up Advance Chemistry Cell manufacturing facilities under public private partnerships. Bids have been sought under the proposed National Programme on Advance Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage.

According to draft model bid document posted on Niti Aayog's website, the government intends to develop giga-scale advance cell manufacturing for domestic application and promotion of diverse energy sources to ensure overall energy security. "A bidder selected through this RFP, to be eligible for this subsidy, would have to commit to set-up an Advance Chemistry Cell manufacturing facility of minimum 5 GWh capacity and establish an Advance Chemistry Cell manufacturing facility with value-addition of minimum 25 per cent at the mother unit level and minimum 60 per cent overall," the document said.

The facilities are proposed to be set up under Public Private Partnership (PPP). Advance Chemistry Cells (ACCs) are the new generation advance storage technologies that can store electric energy either as electrochemical or as chemical energy and convert it back to electric energy as and when required. Globally, manufacturers are investing in these new generation technologies at commercial scale to cater to the expected boom in battery demand through 2030.

The government on Wednesday approved a Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for ten key sectors, including ACC battery, telecom, automobiles and pharmaceuticals, taking the total outlay for such incentives to nearly Rs 2 lakh crore over a five-year period. The scheme will help encourage domestic manufacturing, reduce imports and generate employment as the government works to bolster economic growth. The financial outlay for the new scheme will be Rs 1,45,980 crore.

The five-year PLI scheme was approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday..