Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uflex Q2 net profit jumps two-fold to Rs 222 cr

Total expenses rose 10.43 per cent to Rs 1,934.85 crore compared to Rs 1,752.01 crore earlier. During the quarter, Uflex witnessed a "surge in demand" for multiple lines of businesses while also adding newer clients, the company said in a post-earnings statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 22:22 IST
Uflex Q2 net profit jumps two-fold to Rs 222 cr

Packaging materials firm Uflex Ltd on Wednesday reported an over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 222 crore for the September quarter, helped by volumes growth. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 94.26 crore during the July-September period a year ago, Uflex said in a regulatory filing. Total income was at Rs 2,234.46 crore, up 19.15 per cent from Rs 1,875.32 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Total expenses rose 10.43 per cent to Rs 1,934.85 crore compared to Rs 1,752.01 crore earlier.

During the quarter, Uflex witnessed a "surge in demand" for multiple lines of businesses while also adding newer clients, the company said in a post-earnings statement. "This is evident by the rise in total sales volume by 18.8 per cent YoY to 1,116,45 MT in Q2 FY2020-21. "Total production volume for the quarter showed an increase of 25.7 per cent YoY to 1,184,70 MT, the Packaging Films production volume grew by 26.8 per cent YoY and Packaging production volume grew by 22.1 per cent YoY," it said. Revenue from flexible packaging segment was up 19.13 per cent to Rs 2,162.67 crore as against Rs 1,815.29 crore.

Revenue from the engineering segment was at Rs 81.67 crore, up 19.36 crore from Rs 68.42 crore earlier. Uflex Group CFO Rajesh Bhatia said, "The surge in production and sales volume of Packaging Films is on account of additional output from Russia and Poland plants. The surge in packaging production and sales volumes by 22 per cent and 23.3 per cent YoY respectively is an outstanding achievement." Shares of Uflex Ltd settled at Rs 307.65 on BSE, down 0.93 per cent from the previous close..

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Federal judge dismisses some claims by Apple in fight against Epic Games - Bloomberg News

A federal judge in California late on Tuesday dismissed some of Apple Incs counterclaims against Epic Games, Bloomberg News reported, narrowing the scope of a dispute that has seen the online game makers Fortnite game removed from the iPhon...

UK reaches grim milestone with more than 50,000 COVID deaths

The United Kingdom reached a bleak milestone in its battle with coronavirus on Wednesday as the official death toll passed 50,000 casting a shadow on the positive news about the effectiveness of a potential vaccine. The death toll is higher...

With 44,281 new cases, India's COVID tally surpasses 86-lakh mark

Indias coronavirus count climbed to 86,36,012 after reporting 44,281 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW on Wednesday. The death toll mounted to 1,27,571, with 512...

COVID-19 cases still surging in the Americas, the WHO warns

COVID-19 cases are still surging in the Americas, averaging 150,000 a day in last week, the World Health Organizations regional office said on Wednesday.The United States continues to report record-breaking numbers, while parts of Canada an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020