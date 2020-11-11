Infosys well positioned to continue its growth: CEO

Left Menu
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh on Wednesday said the company is "well positioned" to continue with its growth and margin trajectory in the quarters ahead on the back of its focus on digital, large deals, expansion of existing accounts and attention to new clients.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 22:54 IST
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh on Wednesday said the company is "well positioned" to continue with its growth and margin trajectory in the quarters ahead on the back of its focus on digital, large deals, expansion of existing accounts and attention to new clients. Speaking at the Infosys Analyst Meet 2020, Parekh said the company has had a stable leadership team over the last three years that is working collaboratively, and is focussed on serving customers.

"I believe we are well positioned to continue our growth, and continue our margin trajectory, as we come out of COVID. You saw as we finished last financial year, we grew at 9.8 per cent, the year before that at 9 per cent and even in this COVID time, we are still growing last quarter at 2.2 per cent," he said. Parekh noted that its investments are making the company "more relevant" for clients. He expressed confidence that given the market dynamics and the way it has positioned itself, Infosys will continue with its growth journey.

"We have essentially four growth drivers that are helping us... The first is digital, everything is shifting to digital today, 47 per cent of our business is digital. It was growing at 25 per cent in the last quarter. Second is large deals, our momentum is very strong," he said. According to him, it is a focused plan to work with existing clients and work with what they want to do next, what is relevant for them and "how we can help them in navigating the next, by then, becoming deeper in the relationship with those clients".

"Wee have some statistics, where our accounts greater than USD 100 million has steadily expanded because of this attention to our clients," he said. Further, Parekh said the company is also focussing its attention on new accounts and working with new clients.

"Our leadership team, I believe, is working extremely well, it's been stable for the last three years. The team is working collaboratively... we're making sure that we are cohesive and we have a common focus in serving our clients, and focusing into all aspects within the company," he said. He added that the company has made strategic bets in growth drivers like investments in digital in automation.

"We've also got a clear set of margin drivers, which are in place, at which we are strategically executing on which I believe will help us sustain and over time in the medium term, expand our margins," he said..

