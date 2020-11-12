Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Nasdaq surges as investors return to tech, crude ends off highs

"That we're back to tech has to do with its oversold nature and there's a sense of safety in heavily capitalized technology companies." Hopes for an end to the global health crisis gained strength after Pfizer Inc's announcement on Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed with BioNTech, showed a 90% success rate in preventing infection during trials. The news stoked investors' risk appetite across the board, and sent oil prices higher, building on two straight sessions of sharp gains.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2020 02:47 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 02:47 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Nasdaq surges as investors return to tech, crude ends off highs

Tech pushed the Nasdaq to close sharply higher and oil prices extended their rally on Wednesday, as hopes of potential COVID-19 were tempered by spiking coronavirus infections and the looming threat of a new round of lockdowns.

While the S&P 500 also advanced, the blue-chip Dow ended the session slightly in the red. A return to technology-focused market leaders, which thrived during COVID shutdowns but sold off earlier in the week as investors pivoted to economically-sensitive cyclical stocks, put the Nasdaq out front.

"This week we saw a bit of rotation from growth back to value," said Matthew Keator, managing partner in the Keator Group, a wealth management firm in Lenox, Massachusetts. "That we're back to tech has to do with its oversold nature and there's a sense of safety in heavily capitalized technology companies." Hopes for an end to the global health crisis gained strength after Pfizer Inc's announcement on Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed with BioNTech, showed a 90% success rate in preventing infection during trials.

The news stoked investors' risk appetite across the board, and sent oil prices higher, building on two straight sessions of sharp gains. But that optimism could be waning. The Dow Jones Transportation index, seen by many as a barometer of broader economic health, ended the session sharply lower.

"The news about the success of the vaccine trial is incredibly important," Keator added. "But investors should be mindful that while there is light at the end of the tunnel we still have a ways to go." While on Tuesday the yield of benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasuries reached the highest level since March, on Wednesday the U.S. bond market was closed in observance of Veterans Day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.29 points, or 0.08%, to 29,397.63, the S&P 500 gained 27.13 points, or 0.77%, to 3,572.66 and the Nasdaq Composite added 232.58 points, or 2.01%, to 11,786.43. The momentum of vaccine hopes and encouraging comments from European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde boosted European shares higher for the third straight session, offsetting worries over spiking coronavirus infections.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.08% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.77%. Emerging market stocks lost 0.13%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.2% higher, while Japan's Nikkei rose 1.78%.

Crude oil prices edged higher, extending their rally and building on gains sparked by the notion of reviving demand and a steeper-than-expected decline in U.S. inventories. U.S. crude rose 0.22% to settle at $41.45 per barrel and Brent settled at $43.80 per barrel, up 0.44% on the day.

The dollar gained ground against a basket of currencies and the safe-haven yen weakened on hopes that a medical solution to the pandemic could jump start economic growth. The dollar index rose 0.28%, with the euro down 0.3% to $1.1779.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.08% versus the greenback at 105.42 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.3216, down 0.41% on the day. Gold prices slid, hurt by a stronger dollar and increased risk appetite which drew investors away from the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold dropped 0.7% to $1,864.02 an ounce.

TRENDING

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

Plasma jets may kill novel coronavirus within seconds: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: Palestinian baker keeps lion cubs as pets on Gaza rooftop; Brazil artist paints masks for those who want to show their face and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Two tonnes of cocaine worth 250 million seized in British Virgin IslandsA record 2.35 tonne haul of cocaine worth more than 250 million has been discovered in the British Virgin Islands afte...

Science News Roundup: Brazil's health regulator allows resumption of Chinese vaccine; Scientists watch as China remote glaciers melt at 'shocking' pace and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Scientists watch as China remote glaciers melt at shocking paceGlaciers in Chinas bleak Qilian mountains are disappearing at a shocking rate as global warming brings unpredictable chang...

Facebook extends ban on U.S. political ads for another month

As election misinformation raged online, Facebook Inc said on Wednesday its post-election ban on political ads would likely last another month, raising concerns from campaigns and groups eager to reach voters for key Georgia Senate races in...

Health News Roundup: Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is 92% effective; Brazil's health regulator allows resumption of Chinese vaccine and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Brazils health regulator allows resumption of Chinese vaccine trialBrazils health regulator Anvisa announced on Wednesday the resumption of clinical Phase III trials for Chinas Sinovac CO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020