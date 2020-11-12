Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan: Gurjar stir over reservation called off

After a marathon meeting with a ministerial group on Wednesday, the Gurjar delegation, including Col Kirori Singh Bainsla, met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. However, the delegation had said on Wednesday night that they would take a decision on calling off the agitation at the protest site in Bharatpur's Bayana.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-11-2020 10:14 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 10:10 IST
Rajasthan: Gurjar stir over reservation called off
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A major Gurjar organisation on Thursday called off its agitation over reservation after reaching a consensus with the Rajasthan government, a community leader said. The Gurjar Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti is demanding that the state government get the Gurjar reservation included in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, fill the backlog of vacancies and give the benefit of five per cent quota to the Most Backward Classes (MBCs) in the pending recruitment process.

The Gurjar body had launched the agitation on November 1 and it lasted for 11 days. Mobile internet services, which were suspended in parts of the state due to the agitation, were restored, police said.

The protestors vacated the railway tracks early Thursday morning and returned home after the agreement was read out to them by their leaders, police said. After a marathon meeting with a ministerial group on Wednesday, the Gurjar delegation, including Col Kirori Singh Bainsla, met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

However, the delegation had said on Wednesday night that they would take a decision on calling off the agitation at the protest site in Bharatpur's Bayana. "A consensus has been reached over the demands with the state government. We have trust that the government will work on the agreement. However, we will take a decision on the calling off of the agitation at the protest site," Gurjar leader Vijay Bainsla had said after the meeting.

Gurjars had blocked the Hindaun-Bayana road and the Delhi-Mumbai rail route. On October 31, a delegation of the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti held discussions with a Cabinet sub-committee in Jaipur, in which a consensus had emerged on 14 points but it was not accepted by Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla and his supporters.

TRENDING

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

Plasma jets may kill novel coronavirus within seconds: Study

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo Olympics athletes won't have to isolate for 14 days on arrival -organisers

Athletes arriving in Tokyo for next years Olympic Games, postponed from 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be exempt from the 14-day isolation period Japan has imposed on anyone arriving from overseas to help stop the virus spre...

NLDS embarks on a much-awaited milestone by extending its reach to Pipavav, bringing 100% coverage of Indian ports

PIPAVAV, India, Nov. 11, 2020 PRNewswire -- NICDC Logistics Data Services NLDS has launched its container tracking services at Pipavav Port, widening its coverage to 17 ports. With this expansion, NLDS will now be covering 100 percent of In...

Australia-China row halts Woodside talks to sell gas project stake to Chinese firms

Woodside Petroleum shelved talks to sell stakes in a gas field and liquefied natural gas LNG project to Chinese companies a few months ago because of a growing diplomatic row between Australia and China, the companys chief said on Thursday....

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Brazils health regulator allows resumption of Chinese vaccine trialBrazils health regulator Anvisa announced on Wednesday the resumption of clinical Phase III trials for Chinas Sinovac C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020