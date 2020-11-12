Dominica's Citizenship by Investment Programme Supports National Healthcare Development, a Win-Win Situation for Locals and Investors

Left Menu
PTI | London | Updated: 12-11-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 11:38 IST
LONDON, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During his weekly government programme, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit updated viewers on several construction projects currently underway in the Commonwealth of Dominica. According to the Prime Minister, the commissioning of three health centres will begin soon while two other health centres are anticipated to be completed before the end of 2020. Separately, construction on health centres in Soufriere and New Town will likely begin soon. The island's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme heavily supports Dominica's commitment to strengthening its healthcare infrastructure. Over the fiscal years of 2017 to 2019, CBI funds contributed to repairing three hospitals and six health centres while also supporting the overseas medical treatment of 16 children. Currently, the Programme also sponsors the construction of a state-of-the-art hospital that is scheduled for completion in April 2021. Aside from building a more robust healthcare system, Dominica has the advantage of being a top destination for health and wellness due to its diverse natural environment by the fDi Intelligence – a service under the Financial Times.

During a recent webinar with Times of India, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit highlighted: "Because Dominica is known as the Nature Isle, because of our pristine and serene environment, because of our decades of protecting and conserving the environment and because of the natural attributes we have in terms of our fresh air, our rivers, lakes and hot springs, health and wellness is a major area of potential and existing growth." Introduced in 1993, Dominica's Citizenship by Investment Programme is considered the industry's best, as iterated by the annual CBI Index. Indian investors who choose to become citizens of Dominica have two routes of investment available to them: either investing in a government fund or buying into selected eco-luxury properties. Once successfully completing the necessary due diligence checks, applicants gain access to visa-free or visa-on-arrival entry to approximately 140 destinations, alternative business prospects and the chance to pass citizenship down for generations to come. Dominica's Citizenship by Investment Programme also funds other areas of national development that investors can benefit from, this includes tapping into the island's geothermal potential, construction on its first international airport and developing its eco-tourism sector.

