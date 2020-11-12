Left Menu
European shares fall on second virus wave fears; Siemens slides

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 13:45 IST
Representative Image

European shares retreated from eight-month highs on Thursday as surging coronavirus infections raised doubts about a quicker economic rebound and overshadowed several upbeat quarterly earnings reports.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.7% by 0804 GMT, taking some of the shine off gains of more than 13% this month that had set it on course for its best monthly performance ever. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.9% as data showed the UK economy grew by a slower than expected 1.1% in September from August, even before the latest restrictions on businesses.

German engineering group Siemens shed 3.4% even as it reported better-than-expected profit at its industrial business in the final set of results overseen by long-standing Chief Executive Joe Kaeser.

