Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar steadies as vaccine enthusiasm fades, COVID-19 cases rise

Larger moves were held in check as investors await speeches from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey at a central banking forum later on Thursday. "The USD is steady even as U.S. COVID-19 cases rose 135k yesterday while EUR-USD dips back below 1.18 as COVID-19 case counts snowball across Europe as the winter of despair sets in, suggesting further monetary and fiscal measure will be on the way," said Stephen Innes, global chief market strategist at AXI.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 14:25 IST
FOREX-Dollar steadies as vaccine enthusiasm fades, COVID-19 cases rise
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The dollar steadied on Thursday as investors tempered bullish expectations about a COVID-19 vaccine that is unlikely to avert a grim winter in Europe and the United States as the pandemic's second wave intensifies. The dollar index hovered between 0.1% higher and flat during early deals in Europe, while the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars ground about 0.2% lower. The euro gained 0.1%.

Europe is already grappling with surging infections and new social restrictions, with Germany's economic advisers trimming next year's growth outlook. New York has ordered bars and restaurants to close early as U.S. cases hit record levels. "The weakness in broad USD and reflationary momentum in equities, which we saw on the back of the U.S. election and improvements in the vaccine situation, seem to be fading across FX and equities," said Christin Tuxen, Head of FX Research at Danske Bank.

Sterling licked its wounds as trade talks between Britain and the European Union seemed set to drag on past yet another deadline, raising the prospect that no trade deal may be reached before Brexit transition arrangements end on Dec. 31. The British currency last traded 0.3% lower to the dollar at $1.3182.

The moves have, for now, put the brakes on a long, precipitous drop for the dollar, which had shed about 10% against a basket of currencies between March and the announcement of progress on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Larger moves were held in check as investors await speeches from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey at a central banking forum later on Thursday.

"The USD is steady even as U.S. COVID-19 cases rose 135k yesterday while EUR-USD dips back below 1.18 as COVID-19 case counts snowball across Europe as the winter of despair sets in, suggesting further monetary and fiscal measure will be on the way," said Stephen Innes, global chief market strategist at AXI. KIWI HOVERS

Before a cautious mood spilled over from equities trade into the currency markets, the kiwi made a fresh 20-month high on the greenback as traders became less convinced that negative rates are a sure thing anymore for New Zealand. Bond markets moved sharply across the curve to price longer odds on that possibility on Wednesday, and yields inched higher on Thursday as the kiwi rose to $0.6915. It had last fallen back to trade 0.25% lower on the day at $0.6862.

"Less stimulus is required than we thought in August, but still a substantial amount of stimulus," RBNZ Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby told Bloomberg in an interview. ANZ Bank still thinks New Zealand rates will head below zero in August 2021, but said it's now "become a bit of a toss up" and that it is clear that going negative is no longer urgent.

Late in the afternoon, however, some of that move reversed and the New Zealand dollar last sat at $0.6871, while the Aussie retreated to $0.7264. Along with the virus, U.S. President Donald Trump's refusal to concede defeat to Democrat Joe Biden in last week's election is also beginning to jangle investors' nerves.

CBA analysts in Sydney say a 5% leap in the greenback is possible if Trump does find a way to stay in office, most likely by relying on electoral college delegates to cast votes for him, even if their states endorsed Joe Biden at the ballot box.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

New update brings Sept 2020 security patch, EIS to OnePlus 5/5T

OnePlus is rolling out a new software update, OxygenOS 10.0.1, to the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. The latest over-the-air OTA update bumps the devices Android security patch to September 2020 and brings the Electronic Image Stabilization EIS ...

Uganda emerges as top performer in Electricity Regulatory Index Report 2020

Uganda has for the third time in a row emerged as the top performer in this years Electricity Regulatory Index Report published by the African Development Bank AfDB.org.The East African country, along with Namibia, Tanzania, Zambia and Keny...

Commerce Ministry seeks stakeholder suggestions for next foreign trade policy

The Commerce Ministry on Thursday sought suggestions from stakeholders, including industry and trade associations, for the formulation of next foreign trade policy FTP. The FTP provides guidelines for enhancing exports to push economic grow...

Dhanteras shopping kicks off; high prices of gold, silver may dent sales

Pre-Diwali Dhanteras sales of gold and silver kicked off on Thursday but overall business is likely to be a muted affair in view of sharp rise in prices and subdued demand due to the COVID-19 induced economic hardship, according to jeweller...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020