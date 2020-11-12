Urja Global net profit falls 72 pc to Rs 20.49 lakh in Sept quarter

Urja Global on Thursday reported 72 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 20.49 lakh in the September quarter, mainly due to lower revenues. The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 74.16 lakh in the year-ago period, according to a BSE filing.

The company's total income fell to Rs 35.53 crore in the latest September quarter from Rs 42.29 crore in the same period a year ago. Urja Global is a clean energy solutions provider. TI KKS RAM