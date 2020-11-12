Godrej Fund Management leases 2.6 lakh sq ft office space in Mumbai to Amazon India

Godrej Fund Management (GFM), the real estate private equity arm of the Godrej Group, on Thursday said it has leased around 2.6 lakh sq ft space in Mumbai to Amazon India. In a statement, GFM said it has entered into a deal, which is a combination of a lease and an option to lease for about 2.6 lakh sq ft of office space at 'Godrej Two' project, located in Vikhroli, to Amazon India's business units in Mumbai.

Godrej Two is the first of the development assets under GFM's GBTC I program and is jointly owned along with Godrej Properties. Godrej Two is a Grade 'A+' office development project and a part of the larger mixed use development 'The Trees'.

'The Trees' is a vibrant mix of commercial, hospitality, retail and residential offerings designed to drive innovation and enterprise, the statement said. "Amazon India currently occupies ~ 0.4 lakh sq ft in Godrej One and is looking to expand its presence in The Trees at Mumbai with this new lease deal," it added.

GFM MD & CEO Karan Bolaria said, "We are delighted to welcome Amazon India to Godrej Two and look forward to further strengthening this partnership across our office portfolio." GFM manages over USD 1 billion of capital across four funds..