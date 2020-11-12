Left Menu
Development News Edition

State-owned Emirates posts $3.8 billion in half-year losses

The state-owned company said revenue for its Dubai-based airline, Emirates, had dropped 75 per cent to USD 3.2 billion from the same period a year ago, even with this year's 52 per cent reduction in operating costs and rise in cargo traffic. The long-haul carrier parked its planes for two months as virus-induced lockdowns took hold around the world.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 12-11-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 15:52 IST
State-owned Emirates posts $3.8 billion in half-year losses
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Emirates Group, the owner of the Middle East's biggest carrier, reported Thursday it lost USD 3.8 billion in the first half of the year, its first net loss in over three decades after the pandemic wiped out air travel. The state-owned company said revenue for its Dubai-based airline, Emirates, had dropped 75 per cent to USD 3.2 billion from the same period a year ago, even with this year's 52 per cent reduction in operating costs and rise in cargo traffic.

The long-haul carrier parked its planes for two months as virus-induced lockdowns took hold around the world. Even when restrictions were loosened, passenger traffic was still down 95 per cent from pre-pandemic levels. Emirates flew just 1.5 million passengers between April and September. Last year, Emirates carried around 58 million, helping Dubai's airport maintain its claim of the world's busiest for international travel.

"We began our current financial year amid a global lockdown when air passenger traffic was at a literal standstill," said Chairman Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum. "No one can predict the future, but we expect a steep recovery in travel demand once a COVID-19 vaccine is available, and we are readying ourselves to serve that rebound." The slackening demand for air travel has forced Emirates Group to lay off tens of thousands of workers, slashing its total workforce by 24 per cent to 81,334 "in line with the company's expected capacity and business activities in the foreseeable future." Emirates Air had already announced salary reductions for its staff, with cuts ranging from 25-30 per cent. Emirates Group's cash position fell sharply to USD 5.6 billion from USD 7 billion six months earlier. Like many other airlines worldwide that have accepted bailout money, Emirates Air acknowledged receiving a USD 2 billion lifeline from the Dubai government, which Al Makhtoum said would help "sustain the business and see us through this challenging period." Although domestic routes may recover in large markets like the US and Europe, the future looks increasingly uncertain as colder weather pushes life indoors and countries worldwide grapple with resurgent waves of the virus.

The superjumbo jets used for long-haul flights are still sitting idle, taking a heavy toll on major travel hubs like Dubai that depend on tourism, hospitality and air traffic for survival.(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-The top contenders to run Biden's financial agencies

Democratic U.S. President-elect Joe Bidens team has tapped a mix of progressives and centrist policy experts, including former derivatives market regulator Gary Gensler, to lead a transition plan for financial industry oversight. nL1N2HW38V...

Investors pressure Australian firms to tackle slavery in Asia-Pacific

By Matt Blomberg PHNOM PENH, Nov 12 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Leading investors urged big businesses in Australia on Thursday to eradicate modern slavery from their Asia-Pacific supply chains, as thousands of companies prepare to present...

Soccer-England's FA asks UK government to grant Iceland players travel exemption

Englands Football Association has asked the UK government to grant a travel exemption to Icelands players for next weeks Nations League match at Wembley Stadium, the soccer governing body said on Thursday. Wedensdays game is in doubt due to...

Local entrepreneurs revive Berinag tea

A group of young entrepreneurs have revived Berinag Tea, a legendary brand which ruled the tea markets of London, Kolkata and China for decades till the 1960s because of its distinctive flavour&#160;and aroma.&#160; &#160; &#160; &#160; &#1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020