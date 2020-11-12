Left Menu
POWERGRID posts PAT of ₹ 3,094Cr and total income of ₹ 9,831Cr for Q2FY21

On a standalone basis, the Company posted PAT and Total Income of ₹ 3,117crore and ₹ 9,890crore respectively for Q2FY21, registering an increase of about 23% & 8% respectively with respect to the corresponding period of FY20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 16:24 IST
POWERGRID posts PAT of ₹ 3,094Cr and total income of ₹ 9,831Cr for Q2FY21
The Company incurred a Capital Expenditure of about ₹ 3,100crore and capitalized assets worth ₹ 10,693crore (excluding FERV) on a consolidated basis during Q2FY21. Image Credit: Twitter(@pgcilindia)

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a 'Maharatna' Company under Ministry of Power, GoI and the 'Central Transmission Utility (CTU)' of the country, has posted a PAT of ₹ 3,094 crore and Total Income of ₹ 9,831crore on a consolidated basis for Q2FY21. On a standalone basis, the Company posted PAT and Total Income of ₹ 3,117crore and ₹ 9,890crore respectively for Q2FY21, registering an increase of about 23% & 8% respectively with respect to the corresponding period of FY20.

For a six-month period (H1FY21), the PAT and Total Income on a consolidated basis are ₹ 5,142crore and ₹ 19,648crore respectively, which are about 1% and 6% higher with respect to the corresponding period of FY20, while on a standalone basis, the PAT and Total Income are ₹ 5,097crore and ₹ 19,511 crores respectively, registering a growth of 3% and 6% respectively.

The Company incurred a Capital Expenditure of about ₹ 3,100crore and capitalized assets worth ₹ 10,693crore (excluding FERV) on a consolidated basis during Q2FY21.

During the quarter, POWERGRID commissioned Pole-1 of Bipole-I of the prestigious 6000 MW Raigarh – Pugalur HVDC system despite many challenges and lockdown restrictions encountered during COVID-19 pandemic along with the 1765 km long ±800 kV Raigarh - Pugalur HVDC transmission line traversing through five states, 400 kV D/c Pugalur – Arasur and 400 kV D/c Pugalur – Pugalur transmission lines. The commissioned elements will facilitate power flow of 1500 MW from Western Region to the Southern Region ensuring reliable and quality power supply.

Other major assets commissioned during the quarter are, 400 kV D/C NNTPS – Ariyalur TL, 400 kV D/C Banaskantha – Radhanesda TL and ICTs at Gorakhpur, Bhuj, Radhanesda, Raigarh and Pugalur substations of POWERGRID.

POWERGRID's physical assets along with its subsidiaries at the end of H1FY21 stood at 168,140 km of transmission lines, 252 substations and more than 419,800 MVA of transformation capacity.

With the adoption of the latest technological tools and techniques, enhanced use of automation and digital solutions, POWERGRID maintained average transmission system availability of 99.83% during H1FY21.

(With Inputs from PIB)

