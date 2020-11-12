K'taka govt assigns KIOCL, MECL for mineral exploration in state

The Karnataka government on Thursday decided to release a grant of Rs 65.23 crore to Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited and Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited to identify mining areas in the state. "We have recognised two companies of the Central government KOCL and MECL for the exploration of mines in Karnataka and we are releasing a grant of Rs 65.23 crore to take up the exploration work," Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

The state cabinet also decided to constitute a six- member cabinet sub-committee as recommended by the Dr Kasturirangan Committee on the extent of national park wildlife sanctuaries. The Chief Minister was asked to decide who should be the member of the sub-committee, said Madhuswamy.

"The sub-committee comprising Forest Minister, Revenue Minister, Higher Education Minister, Village Development Minister will send a proposal to the Centre to declare the region around the national park and wildlife sanctuaries as eco-sensitive zone," said Madhuswamy. The state cabinet also gave administrative approval for the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project.

He said the Bengaluru Suburban Railway project is a joint venture of the Centre and the state government of which Rs 3,000 crore will be entrusted to others under the Public Private Partnership. The project cost will reduce to Rs 15,762 crore after sharing the burden, the minister said, adding that 60 per cent of the total expenditure cost, which means, Rs 7,438 crore will be borne by the Railway Ministry and the Union Finance Ministry.

Madhuswamy said Corridor-1 will be Bengaluru to Devanahalli covering a distance of 41.4 km, Corridor-2 from Byappanahalli to Chikkabanavara will be 25.01 km and Corridor-3 from Kengeri to Whitefield will be 35 km. The government decided to take up various projects under the Nirbhaya scheme where a mobile application with a panic button will be developed for those travelling in state- run buses.

Under the scheme, 3,000 women will be trained. The government decided to install CCTV cameras in 5,000 buses.

Under this scheme patrol vehicles will also be provided, said Madhuswamy. The Karnataka government decided to scrap the appointment of parliamentary secretaries in the state as the Supreme Court has declared the appointment of all parliamentary secretaries null and void, the minister said.

Other important decisions were rejuvenation of court buildings at Devadurga at Rs 13.95 crore, in Lingasugur at Rs 15.82 and Somvarpet in Kodagu Rs 12.82 crore. The cabinet sanctioned Rs 130 crore for the rejuvenation of Harangi dam in Kodagu district, Rs 225 crore to fill 84 lakes in the five villages of Mandagod Taluk of Uttara Kannada district under the minor irrigation project channelising a tributary of Bedthi Nadi.

The government also agreed to give administrative approval for the Budihal-Veerapura irrigation project including the Shahpura area at an estimated cost of Rs 549 crore. "This year, we are sanctioning Rs 234 crore for the project," he added.

The government sanctioned Rs 10 crore for hostels for SC/ST students at the Jnanabharathi premises of Bengaluru. With matching grants from the Centre, the project will be of Rs 32 crore.