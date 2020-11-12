Left Menu
Development News Edition

Retail inflation inches up to 7.61 pc in Oct

According to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released by the government on Thursday, inflation stood at 7.27 per cent in September 2020. As per the data, the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) rose to 11.07 per cent in October, up from 10.68 per cent in the previous month of September.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 18:15 IST
Retail inflation inches up to 7.61 pc in Oct

Driven by rising food prices, retail inflation inched up to 7.61 per cent in October, remaining above the comfort level of the Reserve Bank. According to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released by the government on Thursday, inflation stood at 7.27 per cent in September 2020. It was 4.62 per cent in October 2019. The rise in general inflation was mainly on account of elevated food prices. As per the data, the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) rose to 11.07 per cent in October, up from 10.68 per cent in the previous month of September.   The RBI, which mainly factors in retail inflation while arriving at key policy rates, has been mandated by the government to keep inflation at 4 per cent (+, - 2 per cent).

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Video of dead man in hospital lavatory highlights COVID crisis in Italy's south

The health crisis in Italys third largest city Naples is out of control, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday, after a video was posted on social media showing a corpse sprawled in a hospital lavatory. The unidentified man was a ...

Exynos 1080: Samsung's mid-range 5G chipset arrives to power next-gen devices

Samsung has finally unveiled its mid-range 5G chipset, the Exynos 1080, that will empower a new generation of mobile experiences. The Exynos 1080 is the first chipset based on Samsungs 5nm EUV FinFET process technology.Based on the tri-clus...

Russia alleges Navalny could have been poisoned in Germany or on plane

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who fell ill on a flight in Siberia on Aug. 20 and was airlifted to Berlin for treatment, could have been poisoned in Germany or on the plane to Ber...

Post SC relief, Arnab withdraws bail plea from sessions court

Journalist Arnab Goswami on Thursday withdrew his bail plea filed before the sessions court at Alibaug in Raigad district in connection with an abetment of suicide case of an interior designer. The Republic TV Editor-in-Chief, arrested on N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020