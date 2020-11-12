Aurobindo Pharma shares close with over 3 pc gain after Q2 results

Left Menu
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday closed with over 3 per cent gain after the company reported a 26 per cent increase in consolidated net profit in the second quarter ended September. After opening in the green, the stock jumped 6.47 per cent to Rs 863.60 during the day on the BSE. It closed at Rs 838.95, up 3.44 per cent.

On the NSE, shares of the company rose by 3.47 per cent to close at Rs 839. In traded volume terms, 8.69 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 1.71 crore units on the NSE during the day.

Aurobindo Pharma on Wednesday reported a 26 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 805.65 crore in the second quarter ended September. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 639.53 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 6,483.44 crore as against Rs 5,600.47 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, it added. Aurobindo Pharma Managing Director N Govindarajan said: "We continue to perform well across all our key geographies and segments to report a consistent set of earnings." PTI SUM SHW SHW

