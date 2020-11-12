Left Menu
Rs 2,000 Diwali allowance for Anganwadi workers in Maharashtra

`Anganwadi' workers in Maharashtra will get a special allowance of Rs 2,000 for Diwali, the state government announced on Thursday. During lockdown for coronavirus, anganwadi workers also helped the children of migrant workers who were stranded in the state, she said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 19:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

`Anganwadi' workers in Maharashtra will get a special allowance of Rs 2,000 for Diwali, the state government announced on Thursday. Anganwadis are government-run child care centres which operate mainly in rural and tribal areas.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Yashomati Thakur said anganwadi workers worked tirelessly under the Integrated Child Development Scheme to ensure that nutritious food reached lakhs of children and lactating mothers during the lockdown period. As many as 93,348 anganwadi workers, 88,353 anganwadi helpers and 11,341 mini-anganwadi workers will get Rs 2,000 each, the minister said.

Rs 38.61 crore have been already disbursed for this, she said. During lockdown for coronavirus, anganwadi workers also helped the children of migrant workers who were stranded in the state, she said.

