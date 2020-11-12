Left Menu
Development News Edition

OkCredit launches OkShop

Tiger Global-backed OkCredit on Thursday said it has launched OkShop to help small merchants to set up their online presence and reach more customers. We wanted to help small businesses to grow and empower them digitally," OkCredit co-founder and CEO Harsh Pokharna said. He added that OkShop has launched its first campaign 'Chanderi ki Diwali', under which it is onboarding over 3,000 looms and around 6,000 weavers from Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 20:11 IST
OkCredit launches OkShop

Tiger Global-backed OkCredit on Thursday said it has launched OkShop to help small merchants to set up their online presence and reach more customers. OkShop helps merchants to create product catalogues with images, description and pricing and share the details of the inventories and offerings on WhatsApp. "It has been challenging for small businesses who have been struggling to stay afloat through the lockdown. We wanted to help small businesses to grow and empower them digitally," OkCredit co-founder and CEO Harsh Pokharna said.

He added that OkShop has launched its first campaign 'Chanderi ki Diwali', under which it is onboarding over 3,000 looms and around 6,000 weavers from Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. "This opportunity will now enable the weavers to reach to their potential consumers directly along with providing incentive to increase their sales and gain higher visibility of their products across India. There is no commission attached to it, so the weavers can sell their products free of cost to end consumers," he said. OkCredit has also launched an exclusive website for weavers to add their products and for customers to buy directly.

OkCredit - which is operated by PSI PHI Global Solutions - was established in 2017 by Harsh Pokharna, Gaurav Kumar and Aditya Prasad. It offers a book-keeping solution for small businesses. The app has already more than 20 million downloads and can be accessed in more than 10 Indian languages. Currently, it has more than 5 million active monthly users which include business categories kirana store owners, mobile recharge shops, medical stores, apparels amongst others across the country. The company has raised USD 83 million from investors till date including from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Tiger Global and Y Combinator.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Paytm registers 2x growth in digital gold

Fintech major Paytm on Thursday said it has recorded 2x growth in the digital gold transactions during the last six months with average order value going up by 60 per cent. The company has also announced the launch of its high-value transac...

Eight peacekeepers, including six Americans, killed in Sinai helicopter crash

A helicopter with the U.S.-led Multinational Force and Observers MFO in the Egyptian Sinai crashed on Thursday near the resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, killing eight members of the peacekeeper force, the MFO said. Those killed were six Amer...

Modi unveils Vivekananda's statue in JNU, says ideology should not override national interest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda in the JNU campus, for long an ideological battlefield for the Left and Hindutva groups, and asserted that peoples ideologies should be seen standing with and n...

U.S. airlines caution on winter challenges as COVID-19 cases rise

Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines on Thursday cautioned that the recent surge in COVID-19 cases may have a negative impact on travel over the winter holidays, a period the sector had hoped would see improved bookings. The United States...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020