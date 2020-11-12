Cricketer Krunal Pandya detained at Mumbai airport by DRI

Cricketer Krunal Pandya detained at Mumbai airport by DRIPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 20:31 IST
Cricketer Krunal Pandya was on Thursday detained at the Mumbai International Airport by the directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for allegedly beingin possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables, DRIsources said
Krunal had returned shortly after 5 pm by a flight from UAE when he was stopped at the airport by DRI personnel, the sources said
Krunal was part of the Mumbai Indians team which won its record fifth IPL title on November 10, defeating DelhiCapitals in the final match in Dubai.
- READ MORE ON:
- Indians