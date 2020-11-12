Left Menu
Development News Edition

HSRP fitments to be scaled up in Delhi after Diwali, says supplier

The Delhi Transport department has issued a public notice, asking vehicle owners to mandatorily install HSRP and colour-coded stickers. "From November 15, the capacity to install HSRP is going to be increased to 3,000 at dealer points and 1,500 at home per day," said the spokesperson of Rosmerta.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 22:10 IST
HSRP fitments to be scaled up in Delhi after Diwali, says supplier

Installation of high security registration number plates (HSRPs) on vehicles will be scaled up post Diwali to daily 3,000 fitments at dealer points and 1,500 home deliveries, said a spokesperson of an HSRP supplier. The Delhi Transport department has issued a public notice, asking vehicle owners to mandatorily install HSRP and colour-coded stickers.

"From November 15, the capacity to install HSRP is going to be increased to 3,000 at dealer points and 1,500 at home per day," said the spokesperson of Rosmerta. A total of 30,100 orders (25,000 HSRP and 5,100 stickers) were booked for dealer point delivery till Thursday, out of which 28,023 were completed, he said.

Home delivery orders stood at 3,850, 3,000 HSRP and 850 stickers, by Thursday. Installations were done as per the scheduled date of appointment, the spokesman said. "We are receiving 500 home delivery bookings daily on an average which are serviced by over 100 qualified and trained rider-fitters," he said.

Fitment of HSRP and stickers at dealer points across the city and home delivery in some selected areas resumed on November 1. The process was stopped by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot last month who asked stakeholders to come up with a system to remove problems faced by vehicle owners in booking the HSRP and stickers.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Belize elects opposition leader to succeed retiring prime minister

Belize resoundingly voted to elect opposition leader Johnny Briceno to replace longtime Prime Minister Dean Barrow in Wednesdays general election as the Central American nation seeks to revive an economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic...

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

A heart harvested from a brain-dead teenager in Jaipur was flown to Delhi airport and then in just 17 minutes sent to a private hospital here for a transplant surgery through a nearly 18-km green corridor set up amid the festive season rush...

German minister sees COVID-19 restrictions through winter

Germanys health minister said on Thursday he expects restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic will continue through winter, with life unlikely to get back to normal in December or January even if infections fall. I dont see eve...

Congressional COVID-19 impasse continues, Pelosi warns 'house is burning down'

Top Democrats in the U.S. Congress on Thursday urged renewed negotiations over a multitrillion-dollar coronavirus aid proposal, but the top Republican immediately rejected their approach as too expensive, continuing a months-long impasse.Ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020